BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 3 hours ago

Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has taken a sharp turn away from LGBTQIA+ recognition, openly signaling his intention to end federal observance of Pride Month. The Trump administration wants to cease Pride month, officially dubbing June as “Title IX Month,” signaling an effort to erase and reframe the celebration.

A Retrograde Stance — and a Declaration

This move didn’t come quietly. In early June, the U.S. Department of Education released a statement announcing that June will henceforth honor “women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal education opportunity,” in reference to Title IX — not Pride. The federal department said the goal is to highlight “actions taken to reverse the Biden administration’s legacy,” explicitly noting the rollback of Title IX’s protections for transgender students.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing that there are “no plans for a proclamation for the month of June.” Adding that Trump is “proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed.”

Why Trump Wants to Cancel Pride Month

Leavitt and other administration officials have framed these actions as efforts to shift focus away from LGBTQIA+ visibility and toward so-called “gender ideology.” The Department of Education accused the Biden administration of “undermining Title IX” by extending protections to transgender students.

Former President Trump, in turn, has doubled down on social conservatism. An official announcement referred to scrapping DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs, banning transgender athletes, rescinding executive protections, and more—all justified by officials as part of a broader pushback against “gender ideology” and liberal influence.

What Community Leaders Are Saying

Advocacy groups and activists blasted the move as a deliberate erasure of queer existence.

LGBTQIA+ advocates point to the cancellation of the rainbow lighting at the Kennedy Center and the refusal to recognize Pride Month federally as symbolic — but potent — attacks. Some have even drawn historical comparisons, warning that these actions mirror early 20th-century attempts to erase marginalized identities.

A writer on Reddit captured it succinctly: “We’re going to celebrate regardless… Pride was started by queer rage that refused to be bottled up any longer.” Their sentiment echoed the determination of both the International Pride Orchestra — disinvited from performing at the Kennedy Center — and WorldPride 2025 in D.C., which remained defiant amid venue backlash.

The Broader Context: A Strategy of Erasure

Expert observers say the administration’s broader plan is to normalize removing queer identities from public life. This includes:

Eliminating federal DEI programming,

Blocking transgender individuals from military service and athletics,

Banning gender markers, and

Declining to issue presidential proclamations for Pride Month.

LGBTQIA+ organizations warn that these moves pose real-world dangers. Mental health advocates are raising alarms, especially after proposed cuts to LGBTQ-specific support in schools and federal programs like the adolescent suicide hotline.

Pride Isn’t Over — It Never Will Be

Despite federal erasure, Pride is rolling on. Cities like Washington, D.C., and scores of corporations, churches, and local governments continue affirmative celebrations. Faith leaders, including those in the Interfaith Alliance, call on religious communities to recommit to Pride and equity.

WorldPride in D.C., drawing millions, stands as a testament to resilience — even as Trump’s policy choices tighten.

Will you celebrate Pride in June despite federal erasure? How are you staying visible and vibrant this month? Share your plans and solidarity in the comments.