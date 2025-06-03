BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

In case you didn’t know, Washington, D.C., is officially hosting WorldPride 2025 — and it’s going to be a time. The two-day WorldPride Music Festival takes over RFK Festival Grounds for one of the largest LGBTQIA+ music events ever. This year’s event is set to be bigger than ever, with performances from Renne Rapp and a slate of additional LGBTQIA+ icons.

WorldPride events always draw legends. Past WorldPride concerts have seen top-tier pop and queer icons — from Bette Midler, Cyndi Lauper and Cher to international pop stars like Kylie Minogue, Kelly Rowland and Charli XCX. D.C.’s edition follows that tradition. Fans can expect the history-making energy of previous WorldPride stages, now doubled down on the East Coast.

Rapp is one of the artists gearing up to take the stage, but her connection to the event is deeper than music.

Renee Rapp will represent as a lesbian pop star.

Rapp is taking on double duty at WorldPride 2025. She will serve as the grand marshal for the Pride parade and is also slated to perform at the festival. The “Mean Girls” star will likely perform a medley of her hits, including “It’s Not My Fault” and “Talk Too Much,” although her setlist has not yet been released.

Rapp isn’t just a performer — she’s become a full-fledged queer icon. Rapp openly identifies as lesbian; she’s said she even “wanted to talk about it all the time” after coming out, per Cosmopolitan. The singer also uses her platform for activism. In March, at the GLAAD Media Awards, she boldly called for “an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza — even though GLAAD itself had not taken that position.

Rapp is not the only big star at the event — the lineup reads like a dream. Headliners Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan will close out each night. Other acts on the bill include Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Zedd, Sofi Tukker, RuPaul, Rita Ora, Marina, Tinashe, and Aluna and Galantis. The festival mix spans pop, house, techno, and drag genres.

Tickets for WorldPride festival are selling fast.

General Admission 2-day passes are nearly sold out — official ads boast a “97% sold out” message, with final GA tickets at $119. There are three tiers: GA, GA+, and VIP. GA includes entry for June 6 to June 7, access to three stages and over 60 acts, plus food vendors and merch. GA+ adds fast-track entry and air-conditioned restrooms. VIP adds a dedicated stage front area, private bar, beauty bar (featuring JLo Beauty), concierge, and more.

Tickets sell via the official WorldPride ticket site. DC Pride organizers even set aside 2,500 free tickets for local LGBTQIA+ folks who need them. WorldPride 2025 isn’t just about music. The festival features a range of events, including the WorldPride Parade on June 7. There will also be a street festival with hundreds of exhibitors and various cultural and educational programs. Attendees can also participate in the Human Rights Conference, sports tournaments, and art exhibitions throughout the city.

Washington, D.C., is the place to be as WorldPride 2025 takes over the city from May 17 to June 8. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead. D.C. officials have implemented increased security measures and will provide real-time updates via text alerts. For more information on events, tickets, and accommodations, visit the official WorldPride 2025 website.

