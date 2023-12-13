Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp Are the Queens of the Plastics in ‘Mean Girls’ Single Artwork [Photo]

Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp announced their new song for the upcoming Mean Girls movie today (Dec. 13).

via: Rolling Stone

“Not My Fault” will appear on the official soundtrack to the film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical, is set for release on Friday, Dec. 15.

The bright pink cover centers the rapper and singer looking back into the camera while wearing the same Regina George shade of blonde hair. The pair are surrounded by plastic mannequins and Rapp, who plays George in the new film out Jan. 12, is wielding a bright pink baseball bat. “Not My Fault” marks the first piece of original music to come out of this new version of Mean Girls, which didn’t have any indicators that it was actually a musical in its first trailer.

Megan Thee Stallion first teased the single over the weekend ahead of Rapp’s performance at TikTok’s live music event, In the Mix. “What’s up y’all? It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Black Regina George, and I’m excited to introduce my girl to the stage,” the rapper announced in an Instagram video. “We have a new song coming out for Mean Girls. That’s right, give it up for the new fantastic plastic, Renee Rapp.”

The song will mark the first collaboration between the two musicians. Megan Thee Stallion recently made her solo return on the single “Cobra,” which followed her appearance on “Bongos” with Cardi B. And Rapp is gearing up to close out one pivotal year and enter another. The singer released her debut album Snow Angel earlier this year and officially departed the popular Max series Sex Lives of College Girls to pursue music full-time.

Rapp starred in Mean Girls: The Musical on Broadway when she was 19 years old, but only because she saw it as a stepping stone to the career she really wanted. “I told them, ‘I will only take this job if you promise to help me in my music career one day. I want to be a pop star. I do not want to do this forever,’” Rapp told Rolling Stone earlier this year about her conversations with producers Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels.