Netizens can’t stop talking about Paige Bueckers and her UConn bestie, Azzi Fudd. The two basketball stars have rolled deep since day one, and fans now swear their chemistry isn’t just courtside — it might be something real. Over the years, folks have linked Bueckers to a few names, but she’s never confirmed any relationships.

According to The U.S. Sun, reports from high school connected her to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler. NBA player Jalen Suggs—also from Minnesota and a longtime friend—has also sparked romance rumors. However, both Bueckers and Suggs continue to insist they’re just friends. Matt Freeman, a former UConn player, also popped up in the gossip mill, but nothing ever came of it publicly.

Now, fans are convinced that Bueckers has a new love interest — but we’re not entirely sure. Here is everything we know about Bueckers and Fudd’s rumored romance.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd may be dating.

If you’re on TikTok, X, or anywhere on social media, then you’ve probably seen the whispers. Fans have been clocking the flirty vibes between Bueckers and Fudd for years, but things turned up when a cute TikTok video of the two at dinner went viral. The duo used a popular TikTok sound, often reserved for romantic couples on dates. In the clip, Fudd playfully mouths, “How much was it?” Bueckers answers, “$200,” and Fudd casually responds, “Oh, that’s not bad.” Bueckers then hit her with a side-eye.

And while the pair has not confirmed their relationship, fans have already dubbed them “Pazzi.” Before Fudd, people tried linking Bueckers to a few guys, notably Jalen Suggs, her close friend and fellow Minnesota baller. They’ve known each other since high school and have supported each other’s careers for years. But Paige has said multiple times she’s focused on the game, not dating.

“I’m more just focused on basketball,” she previously told GQ, when asked about her relationship status. “It’s a crazy world out here.”

Paige Bueckers is one of the best WNBA newcomers.

Bueckers keeps her personal life on lock. She doesn’t post anything romantic, she rarely talks about her personal life in interviews, and she’s clearly more into buckets than relationship drama. In case you just landed on Earth or don’t watch women’s college hoops, Paige Bueckers is that girl. Born and raised in Minnesota, she lit up the high school basketball world, and later committed to UConn as the No. 1 player in the country.

Bueckers’ freshman year at UConn was nothing short of historic. She averaged nearly 21 points per game, led the Huskies to the Final Four, and swept every major National Player of the Year award — something no freshman had done before.

But her journey wasn’t all smooth. Injuries hit hard, with a torn meniscus in 2021 and an ACL tear in 2022. Many doubted she’d return to form, but this year she came back with a vengeance. Bueckers led UConn to an undefeated season, captured a national championship, and scored as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

