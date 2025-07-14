BY: DM Published 56 minutes ago

Questions about Jenna Ortega’s sexuality have been circulating since she came on the scene as Wednesday Addams — a queer icon for many. When Netflix announced Ortega as the titular lead for its gritty, coming-of-age twist on “The Addams Family” lore, fans went wild. The 20-year-old actor had already turned heads with “Scream,” but landing Wednesday catapulted her career.

Wednesday has since become a full-blown cultural symbol. Fans can’t get enough of the gothic teen’s awkwardly flirty relationship with her werewolf roommate, Enid. Their chemistry is off the charts. As the character’s popularity keeps soaring, some fans have begun to wonder if Ortega herself is part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The actress has openly discussed Wednesday’s role within the queer community, but many still want the real-life tea on her own identity.

Jenna Ortega is a proud LGBTQIA+ ally.

Ortega has never publicly identified as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and she hasn’t issued any coming out statement. She’s kept her orientation close to the vest, preferring to let her work and activism speak. However, Ortega’s track record as an ally runs deep. In 2018, she became a Youth Ambassador for the Latino Commission on AIDS, using her platform to educate and advocate for HIV prevention among Latino youth, according to GlobeNewswire. She’s also partnered with UNAIDS, spearheading the #GenEndIt movement and calling out HIV-related stigma at global WE Day events. Additionally, the actress has lent her voice to campaigns like Pride Over Prejudice, Planned Parenthood. As well as the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Ortega has openly celebrated the queer identity of the characters she plays. When Gayety asked what makes Wednesday a gay icon, she said it’s because the character is a “badass.” “I think because she’s a badass,” Ortega said. “She’s cool, she’s got a nice sense of style, but she’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody. And I feel like that’s a really, really powerful thing to see.”

Jenna Ortega shies away from discussing her love life.

When the spotlight turns to her personal life, Ortega keeps it low-key. She’s made it clear that she wants fans to focus on her acting abilities. “I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine,” she told Vanity Fair. “When you know too much about someone’s personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them — there’s nothing worse.”

Nonetheless, fans are interested in the actress’s alleged dating history — which includes several rumored flings. In 2017, Ortega starred as the love interest in Jacob Sartorius’s “Chapstick” video, sparking all kinds of ship chatter. But Jacob set the record straight in J-14, calling her “really nice” and saying, “We’re really good friends.” Though he did admit they had “good chemistry on camera and off.”

Ortega and Asher Angel fueled romance rumors after red carpet appearances together and a matching Halloween couple’s costume. Neither confirmed the fling, but on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Ortega teased, “I was in a relationship for a couple of years, but I stopped it when things got too hectic.”

