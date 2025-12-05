Kandi Burruss Reveals She’s ‘Emotionally Broken’ Amid Todd Tucker Divorce In Raw Post [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 15 minutes ago

In a candid and emotional Instagram update, Burruss encouraged her followers to "check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through," while sharing her personal strategies for dealing with tough times. Kandi Burruss got extremely candid about how she deals with rough patches in her life, amid her divorce from husband Todd Tucker.

In an raw Instagram post shared on Wednesday, December 3, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of photos proving she’s good at making it look like she’s got it all together, even when “emotionally broken” on the inside. View this post on Instagram

Alongside a slideshow of photos of her with her friends, costars, Bravolebs at BravoCon, family and Tucker himself, Kandi wrote, "This is what I look like when I'm going through something. I show up for my family, I show up for my friends, I show up to handle my business, & I show up with a smile all while on the inside I'm emotionally broken."

“In every pic of this video I was internally dealing with something life changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness,” she continued. “This is not being fake. This is just how I deal with things.”

As Burruss said she tends to "internalize and deal with it alone," she then called herself the "poster child for the saying 'check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through.'" Adding that she normally doesn't "share stuff like this" on her feed, she also said she was "listening to this old song that I wrote years ago & felt like it perfectly described how I feel."

The lyrics for the song played over the footage included lines, “Sometimes I wanna scream and release the pain I have in me. I can’t keep running away … from all the pain.”

Her post comes after Kandi revealed last month that she filed for divorce from Tucker, after 15 years of marriage. At the time, she said she was "protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect." After she later shared a Thanksgiving photo in which Tucker wasn't pictured, she clarified that he "came earlier to eat with us but he wasn't there for the pic. He was not left out or anything like that."

Burruss’ latest post was flooded with messages of support from her famous friends, including Andy Cohen, who left a string of heart emojis in the comments.

"God will never give you more than you can handle. Sending love, prayer & strength. Love you Kandi!??????," added Cynthia Bailey, while Porsha Williams wrote, "??You and your family are in my prayers ??"

Da Brat, who appears in a few of the photos, commented, "We love you dearly and know what it feels like to wear a smile and be going through tough times. GOD'S gotchu my sister. Just a call or text away and we will be right there. #wheneverwherever"

RHOA's Shamea Morton added, "? I Love you so much! ?? God will take care of you.?? Smiling through pain is def a Taurus trait. ??" — while Drew Sidora commented, "This is real….sending love to you ????"

"Sending love ?" shared RHOSLC's Heather Gay, before Naturi Naughton wrote, "Such a Taurus! We hold a lot in and have to be the "strong one"! But just know, we got you sis! You are not alone and you don't have to be strong all the time! Just Be wherever you are! Luv u girl ??"

Deborah Cox, meanwhile, added, "Wow. Understood. We're all rooting for you. Lifting you up high to find a resolution."