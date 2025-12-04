Why Kylie Jenner Underwent Stem Cell Therapy: ‘Huge Step In My Healing’ [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

Four months after her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian underwent a comparable procedure with the same doctor, Kylie's announcement arrived—they had mentioned then that the stem cells "aren't yet accessible" in the US, leading them to head to Mexico for the treatment. Kylie Jenner has followed in sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian'sfootsteps, opening up about her own experience with stem cell therapy.

Jenner, 28, revealed the treatment in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 4 — sharing photos from the procedure, which she had done by Dr. Adeel Khan at one of his Eterna Health facilities. On his clinic's website, Khan is described as "a globally recognized pioneer in regenerative medicine." Other celebrity clients of his include Chris Hemsworth — who posted about getting treatment in 2004 — and Zac Efron, who also visited last year.

Kylie first shared a photo of her with her "girls by my side" at the doctor's office, as Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel were seen hugging her. Then, she posted another photo getting the treatment done, laying on a hospital bed, covered in a blanket, with an IV drip.

“I’ve been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help. Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me confidence to look into stem cell therapy,” Jenner wrote.

“I went to Dr. Akhan and his team at Eterna Health and I’m honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources,” she continued. “Everyone’s body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing.” Advertisement

She then told her followers, “Definitely do your research … talk to your doctor and medical professionals, but I just wanted to share in case this helps anyone.”

Additionally, Kylie shared a glimpse at her lower back, which had two bandages on it, and another photo of her with Khan. The doc re-shared that photo to his own Story, adding, "Kris Jenner's daughters are all so sweet and I feel privileged to work with them."

Kylie’s sister, Kim, first revealed she also underwent stem cell therapy with Khan back in August.

"I'm so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey," Kim began, saying she tore her shoulder while weightlifting in 2023, something which left her in "debilitating pain."

“I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna,” she continued, adding his team treated her should with “Dezawa Muse cells.” Calling the results “immediate,” Kim claims she has since “regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.”

But that wasn't the end of her "journey," as she said she, "encouraged by this success," recently returned to Khan to "address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years." Calling the treatment "a game-changer," she said she again "experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone." View this post on Instagram

Kim went on to say she “can’t recommend this treatment enough,” claiming it’s “transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down.”

Telling her followers to "do your own homework" before booking a flight, Kardashian reminded her fans that the stem cells "aren't yet accessible" in the States. "I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan's team," she said, adding that she's "deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit."

She later caught some backlash for promoting the expensive treatment.

Khloe revealed she underwent the treatment as well the same month.

"I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level," Khloe wrote in a post on Instagram . "Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk)."

The Good American co-founder also shared her hopes that the treatment will be available in the United States one day.

“I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere,” Khloe added.

Stem cells are cells which are able to self-renew and create specialized cells, and are currently used to treat blood cancer and other blood disorders, according to the Cleveland Clinic . Medical researchers believe stem cells also have the potential to treat many other diseases, however these studies are still ongoing.

Zac Efron previously said he received treatment for his back, after injuring himself filming The Iron Claw. “Now, six months post-treatment, I’m back in the gym and already seeing improvements,” he said in his post.

