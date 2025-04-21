BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Jenna Ortega has always used her platform to uplift marginalized voices; her latest tribute proves no different. In a deeply personal moment shared with fans, the “Wednesday” star honored her late grandfather, a proud gay man who came out later in life and found joy performing in drag. Ortega’s tribute to her late gay grandfather was a love letter to his legacy and provided visibility for LGBTQIA+ elders whose stories often go untold.

About Jenna Ortega’s Grandfather

The “Death of a Unicorn” star covered The Cut’s April/May issue and shared some heartfelt family history about her maternal grandfather during her interview. She told The Cut that he moved from Puerto Rico to the Bronx before settling in California.

It wouldn’t be until he was much older that Ortega’s grandfather would come out and perform drag at a club called Daddy Warbucks. What makes this story more special is that he would use the drag competition prize money to provide for his family.

Jenna Ortega’s Grandfather Succumbed to AIDS complications

Sadly, he passed away from AIDS-related complications, and the actress never had an opportunity to meet him. However, her mom claims Ortega resembles him. Her family also believes her love for the arts came from him.

“I kind of have the same instincts that he does,” Ortega said. “He was very expressive and loved to entertain, so I feel like I have a bit of you in me.”

His passing adds new depth to Ortega’s long-standing HIV/AIDS activism. In 2017, she appeared on the cover of Art and Understanding, a magazine dedicated to exploring the cultural impact of the AIDS epidemic in the U.S.

“My mom has always told us how amazing you were. I’m sad we never got to you. You were very expressive and loved to entertain, so I feel like I have a bit of you in me,” she said about her grandfather.

Ortega may have never known her grandfather personally, but his legacy lives in her work, passion, and sense of purpose. By sharing his story, she honors his memory and helps break generational silence around queerness, family, and loss.

Jenna Ortega’s Connection to Queer Storytelling

Ortega’s connection to her grandfather doesn’t end with family stories — it also shapes how she moves through Hollywood. Whether she’s playing a rebellious teen in “The Fallout” or the gothic, emotionally complex Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday,” Ortega gravitates toward characters who live outside the norm.

When Gayety asked Ortega if she thought her character, Wednesday Addams, was a gay icon, she gave the best response.

“She’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody,” she shared. “That’s a really, really powerful thing to see, and people want to see powerful women with powerful women.”

Ortega always finds power in the outsiders, the misunderstood, and those still figuring themselves out.

Ortega’s tribute to her late gay grandfather honors his legacy and is about continuing what he started. Through her career choices, public advocacy, and candid storytelling, Ortega does a beautiful job of creating space for queer narratives.

In what ways do you think Jenna Ortega will continue to honor her grandfather’s legacy? Comment below.

