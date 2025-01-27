BY: Darrel Marrow Published 4 hours ago

The WNBA is hotter than ever, thanks to a slate of superstar players reigniting interest in the sport. The league announced that the 2024 season was its most-watched regular season in 24 years. On top of that, it closed out with the highest attendance in 22 years and shattered records for digital engagement and merchandise sales. With more than 54 million unique viewers tuning in across its broadcast channels, the WNBA is reaching new heights. Here’s a look at the players driving this momentum.

1. A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson is arguably one of the best players in the WNBA. She dominated the 2024 season, leading the league with an average of 26.9 points per game and contributing 11.9 rebounds per game. Wilson’s play earned her three MVP awards, and she remains a key player for the Las Vegas Aces.

2. Caitlin Clark

In her rookie year, Caitlin Clark showcased her skills by averaging 19.2 points and leading the league with 8.4 assists per game. After an impressive first season, the Indiana Fever star was also named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

3. Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in 2024. Her leadership and scoring ability were integral in guiding the New York Liberty to a championship victory.

4. Angel Reese

Leading the league in rebounds with 13.1 per game, Angel Reese also contributed 13.6 points per game. Her dominance on the boards and defensive skills have made her a key player for the Sparks. Off the court, Reese has become a huge celebrity. She launched her own podcast and has become one of the most followed WNBA players in the league.

5. Satou Sabally

German-born Satou Sabally does not hold back when she’s on the court. The Dallas Wings forward delivered impressive performances in 2024, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game over 15 appearances. In January, Satou announced that she was parting ways with the Wings, although she did not reveal her next move.

6. Elizabeth Williams

Elizabeth Williams is a WNBA veteran who hails from Britain — although she has roots in Nigeria. Despite her long tenure, Williams shows no signs of slowing down. During the 2024 season, she averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. She shot 48.7% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line. Williams’ defensive game was on point too, with averages of 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

7. Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale applied a lot of pressure to competitors during the 2024 season. She averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and led the league in steals with 2.1 per game.

8. Kahleah Copper

Philadelphia native Kahleah Cooper is making a name for herself as a player with the Phoenix Mercury. She averaged 21.1 points per game and has been central to the team’s offense. Cooper also contributed 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, showcasing her all-around skills.

9. Nneka Ogwumike

The Seattle Storm team is filled with stars, and Nneka Ogwumike is among the brightest. Before heading to the Northwest, she made a significant impact with the Los Angeles Sparks. Ogwumike played in all 37 games, averaging 31.8 minutes per game.

10. Laeticia Ahmere

Laeticia Amihere only appeared in 16 games in 2024 and made her presence known to everyone. The Canadian-born athlete averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over 5.2 minutes per game. And while Ahmere’s on-court time was limited, she made a notable impact during the playoffs, scoring 8 points and grabbing 5 rebounds in just 10 minutes in a game against the Washington Mystics.

