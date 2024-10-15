BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 3 hours ago

A’ja Wilson’s net worth deserves to be studied.

To the world, she’s one of the biggest WNBA players in the game right now. However, to her South Carolina roots, she’s A’ja Riyadh Wilson from Hopkins, only 20 minutes outside the state’s capital city, Columbia. On Aug. 8, 1996, the 28-year-old made her grand entrance to Roscoe and Eva Wilson.

The 6’4″ basketball phenomenon reportedly began her hoop dreams at the tender age of 11. Destined for the sport, Wilson’s father played professionally in Europe before coaching her in AAU as a child. She attended Columbia’s Heathwood Hall Episcopal School for her youth studies, leading the preparatory institution to the 2014 State Championship as their top shooter in her senior year.

Wilson’s uber-successful high school career would only set the foundation for her collegiate athletic run, ultimately landing her where she is today.

A’ja Wilson has had her fair share of accolades… from Columbia to the court.

While attending the University of South Carolina, Wilson won the SEC Freshman of the Year award–one of many achievements she’d managed to score as part of the Gamecocks. Aside from spearheading the women’s basketball team to SEC regular seasons and their championship debut and being named the tournament’s ‘Most Outstanding Player,’ Wilson held a three-time Consensus All-American title. In 2021, she even received her own statue at Colonial Life Arena.

As you may know, the Alpha Kappa Alpha member graduated with a degree in Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina in 2018. She was drafted first overall by the Las Vegas Aces. She would strike several victories with the professional association and later be named ‘WNBA Rookie of the Year’ that same year. Wilson was she was granted a spot on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ and deemed the league’s MVP in 2020 and 2022. In addition, she earned her first ‘Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

The Aces champion has broken numerous records and point barriers throughout her tenure. In 2023 came Wilson’s contract extension with the Aces–a well-earned move for the six-time all-star. However, the Gen-Zer’s legendary skill goes far beyond the U.S. soil. She has even seen success overseas, having signed a deal with Shaanxi Red Wolves (of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association) in their 2018-19 season. Additionally, Wilson won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan and repeated at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, where she was crowned MVP of the games.

In April 2024, Wilson reached Time Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list. Noted as the “Queen of the Court” by Marie Claire, the self-made goat was recognized for becoming the first WNBA player to score 1000 points in a single season in September. That same month, she secured her third MVP badge.

Wilson is ahead of the game and her time. One goal at a time, she’s making HERstory, and we’re so here for it!

So… what is A’ja Wilson’s net worth? The Southern Belle’s riches don’t stop at basketball.

Without a doubt, Wilson has dominated the WNBA with her long list of accomplishments and honors. Additionally, it’s important to mention that the international superstar has mastered a lane outside her athlete status. Wilson’s name will remain among the greats, from philanthropy and endorsements to business ventures and more.

According to EssentiallySports, Wilson’s net worth sits at $3 million. The influential figure entered a partnership with athleisure giant Nike in 2018, with her signature collection to be released in 2025. She also became the inaugural female baller to sign with Mountain Dew, introducing their 2020 Crossover Salon initiative that provided haircuts to fellow players and coaches and a limited-edition hoodie and durag designed by Wilson.

Wilson launched her luxurious candle line, Burnt Wax Candle Company, in 2021. In 2022, she came upon another historic endorsement with Ruffles, inking a multi-year sponsorship and debuting her own bag of chips, Smoky BBQ Ruffles Ridge Twists. In May 2024, Gatorade grabbed Wilson for a years-long collaboration and featured her in their “It Hasn’t Changed” campaign.

The former “Tea with A & Phee” podcast host will be the face of the video game phenomenon NBA 2K25’s WNBA edition’s co-All-Star and solo covers. Wilson also wrote the New York Times Best-Seller “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You.”

In addition to her entrepreneurial efforts and brand negotiations, Wilson is the CEO of the A’ja Wilson Foundation, a charity that promotes anti-bullying advocacy and educational resources for dyslexic individuals.

It’s safe to say that Wilson is the true definition of #BlackGirlMagic.

Do you believe A’ja Wilson’s net worth is accurate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!