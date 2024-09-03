Say What Now? South Carolina Basketball Star Ashlyn Watkins Arrested on Assault and Kidnapping Charges | www.lovebscott.com

University of South Carolina women’s basketball star Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on assault and kidnapping charges over the weekend.

via People:

Watkins was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina following a warrant, filed by the University of South Carolina Police Department and obtained by PEOPLE, stating that Watkins allegedly assaulted the victim by “forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her arms and pushing.”

The warrant includes claims that Watkins picked up the victim against her will and “grabbed the victim’s head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving.”

The victim was able to escape and pulled a fire alarm, per the warrant. Local police and fire officials then arrived on the scene and the victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Following her arrest, Watkins was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 25. In the meantime, Watkins will be able to travel with the team for out-of-state games and practices.

PEOPLE has contacted South Carolina for comment. The school told local news station WLTX19 that they were aware of Watkins’ arrest and gathering information, but has not yet issued a statement or said if Watkins will remain on the team.

Watkins and South Carolina won the NCAA National Championship in March, beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 to cap off their undefeated season. Watkins played 14 minutes in the win, with 3 points, 1 assist and 5 rebounds.

A junior, Watkins is set to begin her third season with the Gamecocks after averaging 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year. The team has their first game on Nov. 10 against North Carolina State.

