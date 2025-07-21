BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

Ellen DeGeneres just threw major love Rosie O’Donnell’s way after President Donald Trump tried to yank O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship. The move shocked many, as DeGeneres has remained out of the public eye since ending her talk show.

It was also surprising considering DeGeneres and O’Donnell’s tumultuous past. Their feud traces back to the late 1990s, peaking around 2006. During an appearance on Larry King Live, King asked DeGeneres, “Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes… She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!” DeGeneres shrugged and said, “I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.” O’Donnell caught wind of it in bed with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter, and she felt that sting “like a baby,” she later recalled on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

DeGeneres realized she hurt O’Donnell’s feelings and issued an apology, tweeting “I’m really sorry, and I don’t remember that” — but Rosie held back from accepting it. However, the two have seemingly gotten over their quarrel, with DeGeneres showing huge support for O’Donnell.

Ellen DeGeneres is standing by Rosie O’Donnell.

Trump ignited the latest clash on his Truth Social platform on July 12, for no apparent reason. “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

O’Donnell hit back, and she didn’t mince words. The comedian took to TikTok to explain that she is safe in Ireland and to slam Trump for threatening her. “I’m good, I’m safe here in Ireland,” said O’Donnell. “I’m out of the reach of the Tangerine Mussolini.”

O’Donnell said she’s been a victim of Trump’s empty threats for years. “Number one, I read Project 2025. Number two, I’ve had 20 years of abuse from him, so I knew it wasn’t gonna stop. And number three, I know myself well enough to know that I wasn’t gonna shut up.”

Amid the fallout, DeGeneres stepped in to support her fellow comedian. DeGeneres reposted Trump’s jab alongside Rosie’s response. She captioned it simply, “Good for you, @rosie.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell both moved out of the U.S.

Despite their rocky past, DeGeneres and O’Donnell have made similar moves. Both women moved overseas — Rosie moved to Ireland with her autistic son Clay, and Ellen moved to the U.K. with Portia de Rossi. Neither has officially mended fences, but their recent exchange suggests they’ve both moved on.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell and Trump have been feuding for decades with no signs of mending fences. Their beef first flared when O’Donnell co-hosted “The View” in December 2006, mocking Trump’s decision to reinstate Miss USA Tara Conner after underage drinking and drug allegations, according to People magazine. She called him “the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America” despite his own marital controversies, prompting Trump to label her “a woman out of control” in return. That clash set the tone for years of public digs.

Do you think Ellen and Rosie are finally burying the hatchet for good? Or is this just a moment of unity against Trump?