Rosie O’Donnell Feels ‘Safer,’ Has Less ‘Stress and Anxiety’ After Leaving ‘Overwhelmingly Depressing’ US over Trump Election

Published 11 minutes ago

Rosie O’Donnell said she is “sleeping better” since moving to Ireland just days before President Trump’s inauguration in January.

“I feel healthier [and] I’m sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country,” the comedian, 63, shared on TikTok Thursday.

O’Donnell said she feels better now that she’s not being “singled out by the President of the United States” and recalled their famous years-long “quote-unquote feud.”

“I was a host of ‘The View’ and it was my job to talk about current events and politics and when I told the truth about him, he went nutzo,” O’Donnell claimed.

In her video, the “A League of Their Own” star detailed feeling “so proud and so impressed” by her family’s “resilience” after they moved across the pond.

“They’re doing so well here,” she noted, adding, “It’s not easy to move to another country and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”

“And it looks like sadly, we were correct for what’s happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal and so so very sad,” she added.

O’Donnell also said she is “very happy” with her decision to leave the States and is hopeful that the nation will rally against Trump’s administration and its “horrific ideas for what will make America great again.”

“It’s not racism and it’s not homophobia and it’s equality for all,” she expressed. “That’s what we’re promised as American citizens, so let’s all remember that.”

O’Donnell also said she was “sick of” Trump’s reign and didn’t want to live in it while he was back in the Oval Office.

“I knew I couldn’t and I knew it would really tax me emotionally to have to do this,” she told her followers.

The actress believes that Trump voters will soon realize “just how cruel he is” and “do something that will stop him.”

“Enough with old white guys who don’t stand up for what’s right, in both parties,” she said, noting that the country needs more women in power.

The former talk show host confirmed that she moved to Ireland in March after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

O’Donnell skedaddled on Jan. 15 — just five days before Trump was sworn into office.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” she said of the move. “The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

O’Donnell — whose grandparents were both born in Ireland — shared at the time that she was in the process of gaining Irish citizenship.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are,” she said at the time, referring to her non-binary child, Dakota, whom she calls Clay.

O’Donnell said she and Clay were “happy” with the changes but that she misses her other four kids and her friends.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she said.

via: Page Six