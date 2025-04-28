Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Part of the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class

BY: Walker Published 12 minutes ago

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the seven inductees that its voters selected from the 2025 ballot on Sunday night, along with six more musicians or executives who were directly selected by the hall’s board for induction. The total of 13 inductees represents a gamut that runs from early-’60s star Chubby Checker to turn-of-the-millennium favorites like the White Stripes.

Outkast is being inducted into the Rock Hall as part of the Performer Category. This year marked the first nomination for the iconic hip-hop duo. Also being inducted in the Performer Category are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

Salt-N-Pepa is being inducted as one of two recipients of the Musical Influence Award. (Also receiving this honor in 2025 is classic rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.) The Rock Hall has defined the Musical Influence Award as being “given to a performing?artist?or group whose?music and performance style have directly influenced and?helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.”

Other members of the 2025 Rock Hall class are producer Thom Bell and session musicians Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, who are recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. Former Warner Bros. Records president Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award honoring non-performing industry professionals.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2025 ceremony will live stream on Disney+. An edited special will air on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the next day.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement, “Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever. Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”