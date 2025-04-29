Beyoncé Hits the Stage at SoFi Stadium with Blue Ivy and Rumi

BY: Walker Published 57 minutes ago

Beyoncé hit the stage at LA’s SoFi Stadium Monday night.

The “Cowboy Carter” tour is officially underway.

The three-hour show includes outstanding stunts, electrifying choreography, mouth-dropping costumes, surprise guests, and so much more.

However, the fun didn’t end there. Beyoncé even brought her youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, out on stage with her during “PROTECTOR,” nearly a month after Kanye West shared vicious statements about her and her brother in posts online.

Based on the clips that have hit social media, the show is what you’d expect from the Grammy-winning pop star — over-the-top production and killer vocals.

The choreography is also on par with her previous shows, and during this tour, her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, had several special solo performances.

But Blue wasn’t the only Carter sharing the spotlight with their superstar mother.

At one point in the show, Beyoncé brought her youngest daughter, Rumi, who has a twin brother, Sir Carter, born in June 2017, on stage with her while she sang “PROTECTOR” from her award-winning album of the year.

Although the move may seem random to some people, Beyoncé’s children have often been featured in her major projects, from “Black Is King” to “Everything Is Love” to the “Renaissance World Tour.”

On her eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter,” Rumi is featured on the track “PROTECTOR,” in which she says, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?”

The three-minute song is performed from the perspective of a parent who will do anything to protect their child from harm’s way.

“And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be your protector, mm,” Beyoncé sings. “Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, mm, mhm.”

While on stage, Rumi wore a sparkly, gold dress with braids in her hair. The seven-year-old was visibly excited, waving to the sold-out crowd of thousands before being ushered offstage by her big sister, Blue.

Beyoncé was in the building and Blue Ivy showed TF out ? https://t.co/v66DEkdl5O https://t.co/T9eDDib478 — ?? (@imeverybottom) April 29, 2025

On social media, the BeyHive began buzzing after seeing Rumi on stage alongside her sister, Blue.

“Oh, she knows she is a star,” someone wrote on X.

“She is soo happy to be on stage,” another person wrote.

“Rumi’s excitement is absolutely tear-jerking,” a third shared. “She’s so freaking cute.”

Blue Ivy also received much praise from fans for her stage presence and professionalism.

A netizen posted, “BLUE IVY IS TAKING ME CLEAN OUUUUUT. LIKE, SHE SAID I’M TAKING THIS LEGACY SERIOUSLY.”

Others mentioned how “heartwarming” it was to see all three women on stage together.

“Everything about this is so heartwarming,” they wrote. “Rumi being excited, Beyoncé being overwhelmed by her excitement. Blue Ivy locked in and taking her little sister off stage. Man, she raised such a beautiful family.”

One reason Rumi’s appearance during the “Cowboy Carter” tour means so much to Beyoncé fans is that it comes nearly a month after she and her brother, Sir, suffered vicious online attacks from West.

In several X posts, the “Heartless” rapper questioned the mental capacity of Rumi and Sir and wondered why fans hadn’t seen them as much as they’d seen Blue over the years.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS(?)” he wrote.

He continued, “THEYRE RETARDED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL [INSEMINATION] IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE,”

The negative posts didn’t seem to bother the Carter family much, though.

During an interview, Rumi and Sir’s grandfather, Mathew Knowles, admitted some musicians “pay a price for being stupid.” At the same time, their grandmother, Tina Knowles, seemingly described the 47-year-old as a “snowman” having “a meltdown” during one of her classic “Corny Joke” posts on Instagram.

In a separate post, Tina also praised Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z for sticking by each other’s side throughout all “of the bullsh-t” in their life.

“True love rises above [it] all,” she shared.

via: The Blast