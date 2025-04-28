Diddy Trial Update: Federal Judge Allows Cassie Ventura’s Assault Video to be Shown to Jury in Court

BY: Walker Published 50 seconds ago

After accusing CNN of altering the shocking Cassie assault video, Diddy’s legal team filed to have the footage excluded from his trial.

The footage will be presented to the jury in his upcoming federal trial.

A judge ruled against Combs’ efforts to suppress the 2016 hotel video, ensuring that it will become a centerpiece of the proceedings. Jury selection is scheduled to begin May 5, with opening statements set for May 12.

Combs and his legal team fought to block the footage, arguing it was misleading and prejudicial. Their attempts, however, fell flat when Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that concerns over the video’s clarity could be addressed using expert technology.

Prosecutors confirmed a forensic video specialist had reviewed the recording to verify its authenticity. CNN, which first aired the footage in early 2024, also reaffirmed it had not altered the video in any way. A network spokesperson stated the original copy remains intact and was securely preserved by the source.

The footage’s public release forced Combs to address the incident. In May 2024, he posted a video apology on Instagram, calling his behavior “inexcusable” and claiming to take “full responsibility.” Despite this admission, his defense has since backtracked, alleging the video misrepresents what occurred.

Combs faces grave federal charges, including sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty and remains detained without bail in New York City. Prosecutors plan to use the footage to bolster their broader argument of systemic abuse linked to Combs’ alleged criminal enterprise.

In a revealing moment during a court hearing, Combs’ lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, framed the music mogul’s actions as part of a consensual, swinger lifestyle rather than predatory behavior. Yet accusations that minors were involved complicate this defense and could devastate their argument, regardless of the consensual claims.

The footage showing Diddy’s assault on Ventura will likely shape public perception as much as the jury’s opinion. His case stands at the volatile intersection of celebrity, violence, and federal justice.

As the trial looms, the once untouchable icon now faces a reckoning many believe is long overdue.

via: Hot 97

