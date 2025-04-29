Home > NEWS

Terrence Howard Passed on Marvin Gaye Biopic Because He ‘Would’ve Had’ to Kiss a Man: ‘I Would Cut My Lips Off’

BY: Walker

Published 23 minutes ago

Terrence Howard is discussing his biggest career regrets.

During a recent appearance on the Club Random podcast, Howard told host Bill Maher about the “biggest mistake” he ever made in his career. The actor recounted how he was invited to dinner by Smokey Robinson because “he wanted me to play his life” in a movie. Unfortunately Howard had to turn Robinson down because he was in a conversation with Lee Daniels about playing Marvin Gaye in another biopic.

Maher responded, “You would’ve been perfect as Marvin Gaye, and that is a story that needs to be told.” However, Howard confirmed he ended up in neither project. He ended up turning down the role of Gaye once he learned how the singer’s sexuality would be explored in the film.

Advertisement

“I was over at Quincy Jones’ house and I’m asking Quincy, ‘I’m hearing rumors that Marvin was gay’ and I’m like, ‘Was he gay?,’” Howard recalled. “And Quincy’s like, ‘Yes.’” Ultimately, Howard decided he “could not” play the singer.

“They would’ve wanted to do that, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” Howard told Maher of portraying a gay relationship. He explained that he couldn’t kiss a man onscreen because “I don’t fake it.”

He continued, “That would fuck me. I would cut my lips off. If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off.”

Howard explained that “it does not make me homophobic to not want to kiss a man.” He added that it’s about being able to represent something accurately onscreen. “I can’t play that character 100 percent,” Howard said. “I can’t surrender myself to a place that I don’t understand.”

Advertisement

Howard most recently appeared in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a Peacock miniseries that aired last year. He is best known for portraying Lucious Lyon on Empire, which was co-created by Daniels, and for his Oscar-nominated role in Hustle & Flow. The actor shared similar sentiments on the PBD Podcast, saying he had turned down gay roles because he didn’t want to lose his “man card.”

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way,” he said. “I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that shit because the man card means everything.”

via: Rolling Stone

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Monica Lewinsky on Halle Berry Saying She Appreciates Being Referenced in Rap Songs: ‘Wanna Trade?’

By: Walker
NEWS

Coachella Fined $20,000 for Travis Scott Set

By: Walker
NEWS

Shannon Sharpe Rape Accuser’s Lawyer Won’t Release ‘Key Evidence’ Sex Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeremy Renner Is ‘Sure’ That He ‘Died’ While Waiting for Paramedics After 2023 Snowplow Accident

By: Walker
NEWS

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts Among Players to Miss White House Reception with President Donald Trump

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Hits the Stage at SoFi Stadium with Blue Ivy and Rumi

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Trial Update: Federal Judge Allows Cassie Ventura’s Assault Video to be Shown to Jury in Court

By: Walker
Trump Administration May Cut Suicide Hotline For LGBTQIA+ Youth In Cruel New Move
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Trump Administration May Cut Suicide Hotline for LGBTQIA+ Youth in Cruel New Move

By: Jasmine Franklin
NEWS

Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Part of the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class

By: Walker
NEWS

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Interrupts Interview to Shut Down Relationship Question in Awkward Moment

By: Walker