Shannon Sharpe Rape Accuser’s Lawyer Won’t Release ‘Key Evidence’ Sex Video

A Nevada woman is suing Hall of Fame tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe for more than $50 million, alleging he raped her.

The lawyer representing the woman accusing Shannon Sharpe of rape will not be releasing the video that allegedly depicts the two engaging in sex … calling it “key evidence” in their case against the former NFL star.

Tony Buzbee tells TMZ Sports … he and his client — who filed a lawsuit against Sharpe earlier this month for sexual assault using the pseudonym Jane Doe — have zero plans right now to put the footage out to the media.

“The only reason you know about the existence of a video recording is that Mr. Sharpe specifically referenced it in his bulls*** statement,” Buzbee said. “The contents of the video was shared during the mediation process with Sharpe’s attorneys. Again, Sharpe and his team disclosed that, not us. Sharpe himself was offered on more than one occasion to view it himself. He declined. We’ve never made any claims or threats about it and won’t do so.”

“And no,” he added, “we won’t be ‘releasing’ the video as it is key evidence in the case and will be treated as such.”

Sharpe first made reference to the video on April 22 — two days after Doe filed her suit. He stated in an Instagram post it’s “a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.”

He then contended the vid “should actually be 10 minutes or so” — before he implored Buzbee to put it out to the public in its entire, unedited state.

Doe is suing Sharpe for $50 million … alleging he raped her on more than one occasion toward the end of their nearly two-year-long relationship. Sharpe and his legal team have been adamant the Pro Football Hall of Famer committed no wrongdoing — and they’ve repeatedly called her suit a “shakedown” attempt.

Sharpe has stepped away from his gig at ESPN while vowing to battle the “false and disruptive allegations set against me.”

