BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The magic of Oz is set to return to theaters, and fans are already feeling the emotion. Universal Pictures released the official “Wicked: For Good” teaser on Sept. 3, giving audiences a deeper look at the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s “Wicked.” The new glimpse focuses on the power of choice, friendship, and what it truly means to stand for something greater than oneself.

Advertisement

A Closer Look Inside the “Wicked: For Good” Teaser

The “Wicked: For Good“ teaser wastes no time showing where the story picks up. Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, now branded the Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile in the forests of Oz. Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, remains in Emerald City, enjoying the comforts of power and popularity.

The footage hints at Elphaba’s inner struggle as the world turns against her. She carries the weight of her name, her choices, and her isolation. At the same time, Glinda’s life in the palace shows the cost of fame and the distance it creates from truth. The contrast between the two underscores the meaning behind the line, “You can’t let good be just a word. It has to mean something.”

Advertisement

Another moment deepens that divide. In an exchange with Fiyero, Glinda hears him point out her attachment to the spotlight. When she asks who could resist the life she leads, he reminds her, “You know who could.” The thought of Elphaba lingers, reminding both Glinda and the audience that, despite her exile, Elphaba has never feared standing by her beliefs. She has chosen integrity over acceptance, even when it costs her everything. That strength, as the teaser suggests, may be the key to changing Oz for good.

As tension in Oz grows, angry crowds rise against Elphaba. The teaser suggests that her survival and redemption may depend on reuniting with Glinda. Fans also catch a glimpse of larger battles on the horizon, including a confrontation with the Wizard and the arrival of Dorothy. These story elements bring a new urgency to the sequel.

“Wicked: For Good” opens in theaters Nov. 21, 2025. The holiday release positions the film as a major event, inviting fans to return to Oz during a season built on connection and celebration. Its themes of hope and resilience feel especially fitting during this time.

Advertisement

Universal’s decision to release the teaser in early September also helps sustain momentum. Audiences now have a clear sense of what the film will deliver, from sweeping musical numbers to heartfelt dialogue. The marketing continues to highlight not only the spectacle but also the values at the heart of the story.

As the release date nears, excitement continues to build. The first film struck a chord with audiences and set the stage for a sequel that carries both expectation and anticipation. Early glimpses suggest that “Wicked: For Good” will deliver on that promise. The focus on friendship, courage, and purpose has the potential to connect with fans who grew up with the original Broadway production as well as those discovering the story for the first time on screen.

It also reflects how the world of Oz continues to resonate across generations. Elphaba’s defiance, Glinda’s journey of growth, and Dorothy’s looming presence offer more than nostalgia. They highlight the questions of identity, loyalty, and responsibility that remain relevant today. With its November release, the sequel arrives at a moment when audiences crave stories that uplift while challenging them to think.

Advertisement

What moment in the “Wicked: For Good” teaser left the biggest impression on you? Share your thoughts in the comments.