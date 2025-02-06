BY: Darrel Marrow Published 3 hours ago

Before Cynthia Erivo defied gravity as a member of the hugely successful “Wicked” cast, she was already a well-known star. The London native got her big break when she landed the role of Celie in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.” Her performance earned her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. She also won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.

Since taking on the role of Elphaba in “Wicked,” Erivo has become a household name. The film has dominated the box office, making history as the highest-grossing musical adaptation to date. If you’re looking to learn more about the award-winning actress, here are five facts about Erivo you need to know.

1. Cynthia Erivo is queer.

Erivo identifies as queer and bisexual. According to Cosmopolitan, she has been in a relationship with actress and producer Lena Waithe since around 2020. Erivo has been open about her sexuality, discussing the challenges and liberation that came with embracing her identity later in life. “It’s come much later to me now, and it’s wonderful to just be me, really,” she said during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

2. Cynthia Erivo played Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.”

In 2019, Erivo starred as Harriet Tubman in the biographical film “Harriet.” Her depiction of the abolitionist garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She also co-wrote and performed the film’s original song, “Stand Up,” which received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

3. Cynthia Erivo was named vice president of RADA.

Erivo attended the University of East London but later transferred to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). She graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in acting and quickly began her career. In 2024, Erivo was appointed vice president of the institution.

4. She is a proud dog mom.

Although Erivo is a busy actress, she still finds time for her dogs. She told “The Mirror US” that her dogs help keep her grounded amid her growing success. “Well, what keeps me grounded is that at the end of the day, I still need to go home to my puppies. I still need to make sure that they are fed,” she said. “I still need to make sure that I take care of myself. And when I wake up in the morning at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., and I don’t have my makeup on, I’m just as tired as everybody else.”

5. Cynthia portrayed Aretha Franklin.

In addition to portraying Harriet Tubman, Erivo played legendary singer Aretha Franklin in the third season of National Geographic’s anthology series “Genius: Aretha.” Her performance garnered critical acclaim and showcased her remarkable vocal abilities.

6. She is one award away from EGOT status.

Erivo is on the cusp of achieving EGOT status, having already secured a Tony, a Grammy, and a Daytime Emmy for her role in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.” She has since been nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Elphaba in the film adaptation of “Wicked.” If she wins, Erivo will become the youngest person to achieve EGOT status at 38.

Erivo’s journey from London to Hollywood shows just how talented and dedicated she is. With award season in full swing, fans are crossing their fingers that she’ll take home an Oscar. Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

