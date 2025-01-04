Home > NEWS

Cynthia Erivo Wants Nene Leakes To Return To 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta': "Bring Her Back, Please"

BY: Walker

Published 13 seconds ago

Cynthia Erivo is a known fan of The Real Housewives franchise and recently expressed her wish to have Nene Leakes return.

The Wicked actress and singer is one of the 16 stars covering W Magazine’s Best Performances issue. And in her interview with the outlet, Erivo cited The Real Housewives of Atlanta as her favorite reality show.

“I also love Potomac,” the 37-year-old added of The Real Housewives of Potomac. “It’s fantastic. They’re very honest, which I like. Also, there’s no fighting or fisticuffs, but they will read each other crazily. Atlanta definitely gets a little rowdy, though.”

She wasn’t the only one sharing her love for the series. Colman Domingo also named RHOA his favorite reality show when asked about it in his W cover story. “I do like it when they fight,” he said. “I think that’s the appeal: It’s, you know what? I guess I’m pretty okay if I don’t have this kind of drama with anybody.”

Asked by Lynn Hirschberg if Erivo was a fan of RHOA alumna NeNe Leakes, the Tony Award, Grammy Award and Emmy Award winner offered her enthusiastic support.

“I am a NeNe Leakes fan. I love her,” said Erivo, who, like Leakes, is a Broadway veteran. The Golden Globe nominee then urged Bravo to return Leakes to the franchise. “Where is she? Bring her back, please. She’s great.”

Leakes, 57, was one of the original stars of RHOA when the series premiered on Bravo in October 2008. Her quick wit, hilarious reads and no-nonsense attitude helped catapult the series into success.

She remained on RHOA through 2015 and her own spinoff, exiting after season 8 to focus on her acting career after nabbing roles in Glee and The New Normal. Two years later, for RHOA’s 10th season, Leakes returned as a full-time Housewife. She stayed with the series before leaving again after season 12 in 2020.

via: People

