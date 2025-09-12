Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Fires Back at DEI Accusations

Published 26 minutes ago

Amy Schneider walks red carpet
“Jeopardy!” superstar Amy Schneider isn’t letting anyone undermine her historic win streak. When an online troll implied that her 40-game run was artificially boosted by the show’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” efforts, Schneider — who is transgender — fired back immediately.

The baseless DEI insinuation stands in stark contrast to Schneider’s impressive “Jeopardy!” legacy. She burst onto the scene in late 2021, and over the next two months, she amassed 40 consecutive wins – the second-longest streak in the game show’s history, according to NBC. Schneider’s trivia marathon earned her $1,382,800 in regular-season winnings, making her one of only five contestants ever to pass the $1 million mark in regular play. By the end of her run, she had become the highest-earning female contestant the show has ever seen. 

Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” run turned her into a bona fide public figure. However, not everyone is happy about her success. Here is what the champion had to say to a troll who criticized her trivia knowledge.

Amy Schneider pushed back against DEI claims.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider speaks to the media at The White House
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user speculated that producers might have “tipped the scales” to help Schneider as a DEI initiative. The 43-year-old trivia ace responded with a dose of wit and receipts. “Ooh, I actually have direct, first-hand information regarding this question! … No, I was not [given insider help]. You don’t have to wonder about this anymore! Now you can do literally anything else with your life instead,” Schneider wrote

Schneider also spoke to the Daily Mail about the rigging accusations, and she vehemently denied the claims. “There was the DEI factor, but in general, people saying, ‘Oh, I threw my last game. They [the producers] told me to stop winning or something,’ and I mean, it’s just not true,” she explained. She added, “They’ve got outside lawyers on set every time you’re taping that are monitoring for that sort of thing… I don’t even know how someone would cheat at Jeopardy! The games are clean.”

By all accounts, the only thing driving Schneider’s success was her trivia skills. An insider from the show backed her up, telling Daily Mail, “Amy never got any special treatment, nor was Amy helped to win. The game was on the up and up, each and every time.”

Does Amy Schneider plan to return to ‘Jeopardy’?

After her winning streak, the former software engineer shifted to a full-time writing career. She wrote a best-selling memoir, “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life.” She also adapted her story for younger readers in “Who Is Amy Schneider?”

As for the game that made her a household name, Schneider has not announced plans to return to “Jeopardy!” as a contestant. She joined post-streak special events, including the 2023 “Jeopardy! Masters & Beyond” tournament and a 2025 Invitational, but those appearances were invitational, not new competitive runs. For now, she seems content to let her quiz-show legacy stand on its own.

How should public figures like Schneider handle online trolls? Comment below!

