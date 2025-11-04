BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 3 hours ago

Credit: MEGA

The Netherlands just made history! Voters chose Rob Jetten, 38, as the next Netherlands Prime Minister. The historic win makes him the youngest and first openly gay person to hold the position. His victory over far-right rival Geert Wilders symbolized a collective stand for inclusion and progress.

Advertisement

The Man Who Moved a Nation

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), Jetten is a member of the centrist-liberal D66 party. Jetten ran his campaign on climate policy, affordable housing, and restoring trust in institutions. Many voters saw him as a refreshing contrast to Wilders, whose anti-immigration rhetoric and history of Islamophobic remarks divided the nation.

“I am incredibly happy that … we have become the biggest party in this election,” Jetten told reporters.

Advertisement

“A historic result for the D66. At the same time, I feel a great responsibility,” he continued.

“I think we’ve now shown to the rest of Europe and the world that it is possible to beat the populist movements if you campaign with a positive message for your country,” Jetten added.

Advertisement

Later, Wilders alleged voting irregularities.

Rob Jetten has long stood out in Dutch politics for his clear moral voice. Before becoming Prime Minister, he served as Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands and Minister for Climate and Energy Policy. Those close to him describe him as ambitious, positive, polished, and pragmatic. The BBC reported that no other leader dominated the campaign as much as Jetten. His smile and upbeat message connected with voters, while his opponents struggled.

Pride in Public Life

The new Netherlands Prime Minister has never hidden who he is and has always spoken openly about his sexuality. Jetten is engaged to Olympian Nicolás Keenan, an Argentine field hockey player. He competes for Klein Zwitserland in the Dutch Hoofdklasse and the Argentina national team.

Advertisement

On the night of Jetten’s victory, Keenan was front and center with his support. He posted a TikTok of the two preparing for Jetten’s big night.

“Election night, let’s go,” Keenan captioned the post.

For LGBTQIA+ people watching, his love story holds meaning. His openness challenges old prejudices and normalizes queerness in leadership. Their partnership is a reminder that being LGBTQIA+ and a public figure can coexist.

Advertisement

A Legacy of Courage and Hope

Jetten’s election marks a turning point in Dutch politics. His victory shows that voters can embrace leadership rooted in honesty and inclusion. His victory speaks directly to young people, especially those in the LGBTQIA+ community. He encourages them to take part in public life and trust that their voices matter.

Jetten’s role as the Netherlands’ Prime Minister also reshapes expectations for representation. His story reminds the next generation that leadership is about taking action, being accountable, and staying true to oneself.

Advertisement

What does Rob Jetten’s election as the Netherlands’ Prime Minister mean to you? Share your thoughts in the comments.