BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 9 hours ago

Credit: Starbuck/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Lesbian pop artist Chappell Roan has officially launched the Midwest Princess Project. It is a new organization designed to support transgender youth and the broader LGBTQIA+ community. At its center is the Chappell Roan’s Trans Youth Fund. The fund serves as a resource that provides financial assistance, mentorship, and safe spaces for queer teens. The project reflects Roan’s commitment to creating opportunities and visibility for young people who often face discrimination and marginalization.

About The Midwest Princess Project

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer announced the news via her Instagram.

“I am so excited to announce @midwestprincessproject, an organization we’ve launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities!” she wrote.

“The Midwest Princess Project already raised over $400,000 at my Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up Shows, and those funds will be donated to incredible organizations making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities,” she continued.

According to the organization’s official website, the Midwest Princess Project has awarded grants to six LGBTQIA+ organizations.

“These local organizations support the LGBTQIA+ community and provide specific programming and resources for trans youth,” the website explained.

Those organizations include: The Center and Ali Forney Center in New York City, the Trans Wellness Center and TransLatin@ Coalition in Los Angeles, and the GLO Center and The Center Project in Missouri, Roan’s home state.

Why Chappell Roan Created the Trans Youth Fund

Chappell Roan created the Trans Youth Fund to support transgender youth. Many face discrimination, limited programs, and few safe spaces. She saw this need firsthand while navigating the music industry as a queer artist. The fund provides financial, emotional, and creative opportunities for LGBTQIA+ teens, especially in the Midwest. It helps trans youth feel seen, supported, and empowered.

Community Response

News of the Midwest Princess Project spread quickly through social media, drawing immediate support from queer communities. Fans praised Roan for using her platform to make tangible change. LGBTQIA+ organizations and local activists highlighted the fund as an example of how artists can engage in meaningful advocacy.

“Chappell founded this organization. Olivia Rodrigo was giving out birth control and contraceptives at her shows. Kesha had an all transgender choir sing backup vocals for her. Sabrina has also spoken up for trans youth. YET THEY SAY YOUR FAV BLONDE BILLIONAIRE CAN’T SPEAK OUT?!” wrote @m_mckenna_c under the post.

“We love a queen using her platform right,” @digster_pop also commented.

“incredible <3,” commented actress Rachel Zegler.

Roan joins a growing group of performers who leverage visibility to create concrete opportunities for young LGBTQIA+ people. Her approach balances advocacy with accessibility, offering real support.

Turning Influence Into Action for Trans Youth

The launch of the Chappell Roan Trans Youth Fund marks an important moment in LGBTQIA+ advocacy. It demonstrates how artists can move beyond mere visibility and use their influence to build community infrastructure. As the Midwest Princess Project grows, it will serve as a model for how targeted support can make a real difference in the lives of queer teens.

How do you think initiatives like Chappell Roan’s Trans Youth Fund can support LGBTQIA+ teens? Share your thoughts in the comments.