Since its release in April 2020, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” has become an anthem for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The song tells the story of a young woman from Tennessee who moves to Los Angeles and finds freedom dancing in a gay club.

Roan started her musical journey like many of us start our mornings — with a dream and a YouTube account. She began uploading covers in 2013, sharing covers of popular songs and snippets of original tracks. By 17, she caught the attention of Atlantic Records and snagged a deal. The singer adopted her stage name, Chappell Roan, to honor her late grandfather.

In 2020, Roan released “Pink Pony Club.” At the time, she was still a relatively underground artist. Now a global superstar, “Pink Pony Club” has become a rallying cry for her fans. Here’s a look at what “Pink Pony Club” means — and what Roan has said about the hit record.

What does “Pinky Pony Club” mean?

In “Pink Pony Club,” Roan pays homage to the West Hollywood gay bar where she worked as a dancer while living in Los Angeles. She opened up about the experience in an interview with V Magazine, suggesting that her time at Weho’s The Abbey was transformative.

“I moved to LA from Springfield, MO and it completely changed my perspective on life. On one of my first nights in LA, I went to The Abbey in West Hollywood and was so inspired by the energy there,” Roan said. “I felt like for the first time I could truly be myself and not be judged. My experience there inspired ‘Pink Pony Club’ and also the video.”

Roan went on to say she hopes the song will serve as an anthem for LGBTQIA+ people who may have trouble finding acceptance in their own communities. And while the Pink Pony Club is a fictional place, it symbolizes the importance of creating safe spaces where people can express themselves without judgment. In essence, pink pony club is all about feeling liberated.

“Pink Pony Club” is one of Chappell’s biggest hits.

Roan’s talent is undeniable, and fans can’t seem to get enough of it. USA Today called “Pink Pony Club” one of the “10 best songs of 2020,” calling it an earnest celebration of queer culture. The track also climbed the UK Official Singles Chart, where it clinched the No.1 spot in February 2025, marking Roan’s first UK chart-topper.

Roan has since released her debut studio album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” and is now a bona fide pop star. The album garnered critical acclaim, securing spots on year-end best album lists by Time and Rolling Stone. In 2024, she released the single “Good Luck, Babe,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, her performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza drew record-breaking crowds, with her Lollapalooza set boasting the largest audience for a non-headliner in the festival’s history, CNN reports.

By early 2025, Roan had officially arrived. She won Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, using her acceptance speech to advocate for artists’ rights and health care. And while she continues climbing the charts and making a name for herself, Roan hasn’t forgotten the LGBTQIA+ community that has supported her from the start.

