Jonathan Bennett is ready to head back to North Shore — and he already has a treatment in mind. The actor, who played heartthrob Aaron Samuels in “Mean Girls,” shared a clear vision for a sequel to the cult classic. He said he’d “never turn down” a chance to return and even pitched a way to balance nostalgia with new faces.

The franchise began with Mark Waters’ 2004 teen comedy, written by Tina Fey and inspired by Rosalind Wiseman’s “Queen Bees and Wannabes.” ABC Family released a made-for-TV follow-up, “Mean Girls 2,” in 2011 with Tim Meadows reprising his role as Principal Duvall. The story then moved to Broadway in 2018, which later paved the way for a movie musical. In the 2024 musical remake, Bennett did not appear. He passed the torch to Christopher Briney, who took on the role of Aaron. Now, Bennett says he’s open to returning — and he already has ideas for how a sequel should go.

Jonathan Bennett Has Mapped out a Full Plot for a “Mean Girls” Sequel

Bennett says a proper sequel should jump forward a generation. The original Plastics are now moms, their kids are the new clique, and Aaron’s back on campus as a teacher wrangling all that chaos. “Why don’t we just do the movie everyone wants; we all come back, I’m a teacher at the school, the girls are grown up [and] have their own kids, and now their daughters are coming to school,” Bennett said during an appearance on the “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast. He added, “Tina, write it. I ain’t getting any younger, sweetie.”

Bennett also made it clear how he wants Aaron to evolve. Although he’s openly gay in real life, he doesn’t want the sequel to retcon Aaron’s identity. “I think Aaron would be straight because I wouldn’t want to change the narrative of Aaron Samuels because Jonathan Bennett is gay. You would keep the narrative of Aaron Samuels because that’s the story,” he explained. He also claimed “99 percent of the cast” would return — but ultimately, it’s “a Tina Fey question.”

“I don’t think there’s been an actual conversation between us that I can remember. But, like, in the group chat, do we want to do it? Yes. It’s just, we did that movie 22 years ago,” Bennett told host Tommy DiDario.

Are the Other OGs Into a Sequel?

Many of the original “Mean Girls” cast members have shown interest — with a few mixed feelings. A People magazine report in April 2024 revealed that Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams were “interested” in a new movie two decades later. “They are her friends and have been. Another film would be great for her and for audiences who loved the original,” a source shared. Lacey Chabert also told the TODAY Show she’d be “open to it.”

Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, has gone back and forth over the years. She once suggested a Broadway-style reunion with the original cast and has also expressed some sequel fatigue. “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway,” Seyfried during a sitdown with Lohan for Interview Magazine. “Because a ‘Mean Girls 2’ is never going to happen, is it?”

Which original cast member would you be MOST excited to see in a sequel?