BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Damian Leigh, the fabulous and quick-witted character from “Mean Girls,” has cemented his place in pop culture history. Played by Daniel Franzese, Damian’s humor and charm make him an unforgettable character. From calling out fake classmates to serving some of the movie’s most iconic one-liners, Damian remains one of the many reasons fans keep coming back twenty years later!

Why We Love ‘Mean Girls!’

It’s been over 20 years since “Mean Girls” first hit theaters, and its grip on pop culture hasn’t let up. The movie, written by Tina Fey, became an instant classic thanks to its sharp humor, quotable dialogue, and memorable characters like Damian.

Over the years, it’s inspired everything from memes to themed parties. Revamped in 2024, the musical adaptation reignited the fandom, introducing Damian’s hilarity to new audiences. However, nothing compares to the original. Damian’s legendary quotes and lovable energy continue to outshine any adaptation.

Advertisement

So, in celebration of “Mean Girls” fans everywhere, here are Damian’s best quotes. Plus, who doesn’t love a trip down memory lane?

1. “I WANT MY PINK SHIRT BACK!”

This outburst occurs during a chaotic moment between Cady and Janis. Damian’s dramatic delivery makes this line unforgettable. It’s not just about a shirt; it’s about principle. It’s also one of the best examples of his playful but fiery personality.

Advertisement

2. “She asked me how to spell orange.”

Damian’s retelling of Karen’s antics is a masterclass in comedic timing. His exasperated delivery is what sells it. This moment highlights Damian’s knack for pointing out ridiculous behavior.

3.”Four for you Glen Coco! You GO Glen Coco. And none for Gretchen Wieners. Bye.”

Advertisement

The candy cane scene is iconic thanks to Damian’s enthusiastic delivery. His excitement for Glen Coco and his dismissive “bye” to Gretchen Wieners perfectly sums up his sass. No wonder “You go, Glen Coco” became one of the film’s most quoted lines.

4. “That’s why her hair is so big. It’s full of secrets.”

When Damian dishes out this gem about Gretchen Weiners, he solidifies his status as the ultimate commentator on high school drama. It’s snarky, sharp, and oh-so-memorable.

5. “Don’t look at me.”

Advertisement

During Damian’s performance, he yells this line at Ms. Norbury. His quick line made that scene pure comedy gold.

6. “She doesn’t even go here!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mean Girls (@meangirls)

Arguably, the most famous line in the movie, Damian’s intervention during the emotional gym scene, is unmatched. While everyone is baring their souls, he points out the absurdity of the situation. It’s peak comedy and pure Damian because while he was clocking the stranger’s tea, no one clocked that he attended an all-girls intervention.

Advertisement

7. “You can’t join Mathletes. It’s social suicide!”

Damian was a real one for warning Cady about the perils of being a Mathlete. He delivers the message with the perfect mix of humor and sincerity. No one wants “social suicide” when they’re the new kid.

Damian wasn’t just a supporting character; he was an icon. His best quotes continue to resonate with fans, showing how impactful a well-crafted character can be. They’re sharp, funny, and delivered with unmatched charisma. No matter how often you watch “Mean Girls,” you’ll find yourself quoting Damian’s best lines.

What was the best quote from “Mean Girls?” Comment below!

Advertisement