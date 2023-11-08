The ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Trailer Brings Back Two Stars From The Original Film (And Adds Jon Hamm) [Video]

Hot off the (pink) heels of the Mean Girls Walmart reunion comes the first trailer for the Mean Girls movie musical.

via: People

On Wednesday, Paramount released the highly-anticipated first trailer for the movie musical reimagining of Mean Girls.

Plans for the movie, directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, were first announced in January 2020 by Tina Fey, who wrote both the original film and musical, and the official casting list was unveiled in December 2022.

Based on the 2004 film and subsequent 2018 Broadway musical of the same name, Mean Girls stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina (reprising her Broadway role), Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Anantika as Karen and Bebe Wood as Gretchen.

In February, Fey, 53, announced that she and Tim Meadows would step back into their movie roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Additionally, The Office alumna Jenna Fischer is playing Cady’s mother, and Busy Philipps is seen in the trailer as Mrs. George (who is not a regular mom, but a cool mom). Jon Hamm also makes an appearance as Coach Carr.

In addition to Fey and Meadows, 62, reprising their respective roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, there have been reports that the original Mean Girls cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert could appear in the upcoming film.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February, Seyfried, 37, noted that she and her former costars are “100% into” making a cameo.

“It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang,” she told the publication.

The new Mean Girls is in theaters Jan. 12.