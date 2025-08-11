A Shakespearean Showdown: Everything to Know About the ‘Born With Teeth’ Play

BY: Kara Johnson Published 51 seconds ago

The world of Elizabethan literature is about to get a modern and queer-coded twist with the highly anticipated “Born With Teeth” play. This fictional drama reimagines the lives of two of history’s most celebrated literary icons, Christopher “Kit” Marlowe and William Shakespeare. The play delves into their imagined rivalry and undeniable attraction. It’s a witty and intense two-hander set to captivate audiences with its sharp dialogue and palpable tension. Against a backdrop of political paranoia and artistic peril, this play promises to explore the dangers of being a creative and LGBTQIA+ person in a less-than-tolerant age.

Penned by award-winning playwright Liz Duffy Adams, the “Born With Teeth” play is not just a historical drama. It’s a provocative look at power, ambition, and secret lives. It offers a fresh perspective on the men behind the masterpieces. The story is a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, where flirtation and betrayal are two sides of the same coin. This production has earned critical acclaim during its run in the United States and is now preparing for its much-awaited European premiere. The London stage is buzzing with excitement for this new take on literary history and the queer themes that drive it.

When Two Literary Rivals Meet: The Premise of the ‘Born With Teeth’ Play

Set in the tumultuous world of Elizabethan London, the “Born With Teeth” play thrusts Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare into a room together. An oppressive police state looms large outside. The two are tasked with collaborating on a history play cycle. The creative partnership is rife with friction and fiery exchanges, but also a deep-seated connection. The play cleverly invites the audience to be a fly on the wall for this intimate and charged meeting. It explores the pressures of creating art under a totalitarian regime and the personal cost of being a poet with a secret.

The playwright, Liz Duffy Adams, draws inspiration from the real-life speculation that the two may have collaborated. She takes that kernel of an idea and spins it into a riveting drama. The play is not just about writing. It’s about fighting, flirting, and navigating a dangerous time where a misstep could mean a life-or-death consequence. The play’s title itself is a nod to a line from Shakespeare’s “Henry VI, Part 3,” where one character declares he was “born with teeth” to “snarl and bite.” This phrase perfectly encapsulates the aggressive and sharp-witted nature of the central relationship.

Who is Playing Kit Marlowe in the ‘Born With Teeth’ Play?

The European premiere of “Born With Teeth” continues to attract significant attention due to its star casting. Ncuti Gatwa, who people celebrate for his dynamic and groundbreaking performances, takes on the role of the rockstar poet Christopher “Kit” Marlowe. Gatwa is no stranger to iconic characters. He rose to international fame with his portrayal of Eric Effiong in the Netflix hit “Sex Education.” This role earned him widespread critical acclaim for its humor and heart. He also recently made history as the first Black actor to be cast as the Fifteenth Doctor in the long-running science fiction series “Doctor Who.”

Gatwa’s extensive experience on screen and stage makes him a perfect fit for the role. Before his television and film career took off, he was a formidable presence in the theater world. He has starred in productions like “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” His powerful stage presence and ability to convey complex emotions will be fully displayed as he embodies the charismatic and dangerous Kit Marlowe. Edward Bluemel, who people know for his work in “Killing Eve,” joins him. Bluemel plays the ambitious and cautious William Shakespeare.

Don’t Miss a Bit of the ‘Born With Teeth’ Play

The “Born With Teeth” play is a rare chance to see two literary legends come to life. The West End run is at Wyndham’s Theatre, which provides a magnificent stage. This is a fierce two-person show. A compelling script, a celebrated director, and a stellar cast are promised. They will deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. The production speaks to timeless struggles, and it also addresses the fight for love and champions the fight for visibility.

The London run will kick off on Aug. 13 to Nov. 1, 2025. It is a limited engagement and a must-see for many, including queer history and Shakespeare fans. This play is a fantastic piece of storytelling that celebrates two incredible minds and a secret world. Don’t miss this opportunity. Witness this razor-sharp comedy. It is dark, sexy, and explores two men who changed literature forever.

What are you most excited to see Ncuti Gatwa bring to the role of Christopher Marlowe, and what are your thoughts on this new queer take on a classic literary rivalry? Let us know in the comments.

