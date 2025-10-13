BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Credit: YouTube/JUST TRISH PODCAST

Internet personality Trisha Paytas has fans buzzing over rumors of her surprise role in HBO’s teen hit “Euphoria” Season 3. Paytas built her fame on YouTube and became known for her viral reality moments and pop-culture antics rather than scripted acting. Still, she’s landed a few notable cameos. In 2024, she hopped into a “Saturday Night Live” sketch thanks to an invitation from cast member Bowen Yang.

Now, Paytas claims she’ll be featured in “Euphoria” Season 3. Here’s what the controversial star said about her alleged appearance on the hit series.

Will Trisha Paytas appear on “Euphoria?”

On a recent episode of her “Just Trish” podcast, Paytas hinted that she might have landed a part. When co-host Oscar Gracey joked, “Maybe now that you’re on Euphoria…,” Paytas laughed and replied, “They couldn’t afford me. I really thought I was unstoppable ’cause I was doing so many calls after [Euphoria]. Maybe one day I can show my Euphoria self-tape. I don’t know if I can. I have to find out the logistics—maybe once it airs or something like that. But yeah, I think I really nailed it.”

Her witty comments quickly sparked a frenzy online, especially since fans remember she auditioned for “Euphoria” in 2021, according to Out magazine. However, no one has officially confirmed her appearance. HBO and Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson has not announced Paytas in the cast, and a network rep has yet to comment on the claims. Instead, earlier HBO statements focused only on the show’s delay and a significant return. In 2024, HBO told Variety that Sam Levinson is fully committed to the show.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” a spokesperson shared. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Season 3 of “Euphoria” is set to drop in 2026.

Meanwhile, HBO itself is all about moving forward with Season 3. Production finally wrapped in Fall 2025, and the network now says the new episodes should arrive in spring 2026. The core Euphoria cast is back — Zendaya as Rue, plus Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, and the others are all set to return. The season will also introduce high-profile newcomers. According to Deadline, Grammy winner Rosalía, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and legends like Kadeem Hardison and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje have joined the lineup.

This season jumps several years beyond the high school setting of earlier episodes. Creator Sam Levinson describes it as “film noir,” centering Rue’s story in a “corrupt world.” He says the season explores “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world,” per ELLE.

Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter she’s eager to see Rue out of school and sober. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look,” Zendaya said. “But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over, and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense.”

Do you think Trisha Paytas will actually appear in “Euphoria” Season 3, or is she just teasing fans? Comment below!

