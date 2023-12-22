Say What Now? Trisha Paytas Says The Weeknd Slid Into Her Instagram Dms: ‘I Still Can’t Get Over It’

In an interview with Paper magazine published Friday, the Trisha Paytas revealed The Weeknd DM’d her after she raved about him and his show, “The Idol,” on Zach Sang’s podcast, “The Zach Sang Show.”

“Literally yesterday, The Weeknd ‘liked’ the Zach Sang clip on Instagram publicly and sent me a DM saying, ‘Thanks for the support, me and my team appreciate it,’” Paytas, who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns, claimed.

“I was like, ‘Me and my team? Does that mean it’s Abel DMing me?’ That is wild to me. I still can’t get over it.”

She added that she “screenshotted” the interaction to hold onto the special moment.

“I did everything, like that is crazy,” she said, clearly in disbelief.

“And he ‘liked’ it publicly!” Paytas, 35, enthusiastically continued.

“Everyone was like, ‘The Weeknd ‘liked’ your clip!”

“I really do think that’s manifesting it because it’s speaking it out loud,” she explained.

“And when you think about stuff constantly, it’s manifesting.”

Patyas mentioned the 33-year-old Grammy winner on the Dec. 6 episode of Zach Sang’s podcast.

She admitted she had no idea who he was until she watched his controversial HBO series, “The Idol.”

“[My husband] Moses was like, ‘Oh, he’s a rapper or a singer,’” she recalled. “I had no idea. Now I’m a fan.”

During her interview with Paper, Paytas even said she thought Michael Jackson was playing the first time she heard a song by The Weeknd.

The expecting mother also claimed to Paper magazine that she has used the power of manifestation to interact with stars other than the Weeknd.

“When I first moved to LA, I moved here for Quentin Tarantino,” she noted, “and within three months I met Quentin Tarantino.”

Paytas created her YouTube account in 2007 and dedicated it to fangirling over Tarantino and the filming of his 2009 movie, “Inglorious Basterds.”

Since then, she has amassed more than 5 million followers on the platform.

She documents her life as a mother and wife to her husband, Moses Hacmon, whom she married in 2021.

They welcomed their daughter, Malibu Barbie, in 2022, and are currently expecting their second.

