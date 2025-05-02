Home > NEWS

‘Floribama Shore’ Star Kirk Medas Dead at 33

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 5 minutes ago

Sad news…

“Floribama Shore” star Kirk Medas has died after spending nearly two weeks hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

His family confirmed to TMZ … Kirk died Friday. His father tells us doctors say Kirk died from liver failure.

Advertisement

As we reported … Kirk was put on a ventilator in a Miami-area hospital and had been fighting for his life.

Kirk’s family previously announced he was fighting necrotizing pancreatitis, needed a machine to breathe, and was in a coma.

Fans of reality television will recognize Kirk from the “Jersey Shore” spin-off on which he starred with Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, Gus Smyrnios and Kortni Gilson — though only on the first three seasons for the latter.

Before he passed his former costar and pal, Nilsa, took to Instagram to show love for Kirk … saying he was there for her over the past eight years of her life — even walking her mom down the aisle. She added she loves Kirk and his family a lot.

Advertisement

Kirk was 33.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Video Shows Man’s ‘Frenzied Stabbing’ During Sex In Double Murder, Decapitation Case

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Influencer Sparks Backlash for Karoline Leavitt White House TikTok Tour: ‘This Is So Disappointing’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Walton Goggins Reportedly Ends Interview After Repeated Aimee Lou Wood Feud Questions: ‘What The F–k?!’

By: LBS STAFF
Laverne Cox
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Prime Video Cancels ‘Clean Slate’ After Just One Season… But Why?

By: DM
Shannon Sharpe
CELEBRITY

Save Your Breath: It’s Time to Stop Giving Famous Wealthy Men Dating Advice

By: DM
NEWS

Sheryl Crow Claims ‘Armed’ Man Showed Up at Tenn. Home After She Sold Tesla In Elon Musk Protest [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Michelle Obama Finally Addresses Barack Marriage Rumors, Recalls Obstacles in Relationship [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Christie Brinkley Details Drunken Billy Joel Moment She Almost Didn’t Include In Memoir

By: LBS STAFF
Is It Love Or Lust? 40+ Dating A 19-Year-Old #AgeGapRelationships
CELEBRITY

#AgeGapRelationships: Is a 50-Year-Old Dating a 19-Year-Old Love or Lust?

By: Jasmine Franklin
Bo-Kaap, Cape Town
HUMAN INTEREST

South Africa World Pride 2028: Everything to Know About Cape Town’s Historic Win

By: Sierra Kennedy