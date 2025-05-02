‘Floribama Shore’ Star Kirk Medas Dead at 33

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 minutes ago

“Floribama Shore” star Kirk Medas has died after spending nearly two weeks hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

His family confirmed to TMZ … Kirk died Friday. His father tells us doctors say Kirk died from liver failure.

As we reported … Kirk was put on a ventilator in a Miami-area hospital and had been fighting for his life.

Kirk’s family previously announced he was fighting necrotizing pancreatitis, needed a machine to breathe, and was in a coma.

Fans of reality television will recognize Kirk from the “Jersey Shore” spin-off on which he starred with Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, Gus Smyrnios and Kortni Gilson — though only on the first three seasons for the latter.

Before he passed his former costar and pal, Nilsa, took to Instagram to show love for Kirk … saying he was there for her over the past eight years of her life — even walking her mom down the aisle. She added she loves Kirk and his family a lot.

Kirk was 33.