Video Shows Man’s ‘Frenzied Stabbing’ During Sex In Double Murder, Decapitation Case

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

The individual in the video reportedly compensated the suspect for “extreme sex,” which was filmed; the judge cautioned that the video, described as “not an easy watch,” featured the accused killer of the man yelling, “You like it?”

Video reportedly shows one London man’s gruesome final moments, after another man — the victim allegedly paid for “extreme sex” — killed him during one of their sessions together.

As the trial of Yostin Andres Mosquera (above left) continued this week — after he was charged with the murders of 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth (above center and right, respectively) — more information has been revealed about the video footage allegedly showing Alfonso’s horrific end.

While the BBC reported that jurors were shown the footage, as well as the sounds of someone who appeared to be struggling to breathe, other UK outlets say only the audio was heard — while a police officer detailed what was on the video.

Graphic Murder Video

Police constable Nick Swire called the attack a “frenzied stabbing” in his testimony this week, claiming the murder happened while Mosquera and Alfonso were having sex. According to prosecutors, via BBC, Mosquera was paid for his time with Alfonso, who allegedly liked to engage in “extreme sex” acts, which were sometimes filmed. Though Alfonso and Longworth were in a civil partnership, prosecutors said Longworth had “nothing to do with” his partner’s “extreme” sex life.

The footage was reportedly recorded on a four-camera setup in the bedroom of the couple’s apartment. According to the judge, the video was “not an easy watch.”

Per the BBC’s account, the video allegedly shows both men, naked, wresting to the ground — Alfonso already bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. As they fall to the floor, Mosquera allegedly gets on top of Alfonso and shouts, “You like it?” — before stabbing him in the chest, according to Metro. Eventually, Alfonso’s breathing can no longer be heard.

After the attack, Mosquera was allegedly seen singing in Spanish and dancing, before using a computer.

Prosecutors say Mosquera first killed Longworth by striking him with a hammer to the back of the head.

“Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull,” said prosecutor Deanna Heer., per The Guardian, who claimed the body was then hidden in under-bed storage.

Mosquera previously admitted to the manslaughter of Alfonso, but denied the murder charges against him — blaming Longworth’s death on Alfonso. Prosecutors, however, did not accept the plea and his trial began Wednesday.

Electronic Evidence

Leading up to the murders, Mosquera’s computer showed he searched online for a chest freezer, collected information about Alfonso’s finances and looked up the value of the couple’s home.

He also allegedly searched for “serial killers of London” and “Jack the Ripper film.”

Prosecutors believe he “set about trying to steal from” the victims after their deaths — and accuse him of messaging Alfonso’s boss after the murders to say he would be out of town in Costa Rica dealing with a family emergency for two months.

Discovery of the Bodies

The search for Mosquera began, after police responded to a report of a man behaving “suspiciously” at the Clifton Suspension Bridge around midnight on July 10. Authorities then discovered the decapitated and dismembered bodies of the two victims in suitcases at the landmark.

A label on the luggage led investigators to the victims’ flat, where additional human remains were found in a freezer chest. Mosquera was arrested shortly after.

The trial is ongoing.

via: TooFab