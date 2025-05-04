Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade at Kyle Richards, Scheana Shay and Dorit Kemsley on WWHL [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 55 minutes ago

During her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump discussed her relationships within the Bravoverse.

Lisa Vanderpump was out for blood during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Vanderpump Villa star was a guest on the late night show Thursday, where she was asked a series of questions about her former colleagues and friends — and let’s just say Vanderpump’s answers were as shady as you’d expect.

When host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump about her friendship fallout with Kyle Richards, she maintained her long-standing feelings towards Richards, telling Cohen she’s one of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate she would not give another chance to.

She did, however, feel “saddened” over the end of Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky, telling Cohen, “I was saddened because I know how much they valued their relationship, and Kyle was always talking about the love. So, yeah I was saddened by that, but surprised? No, there have been endless rumors.”

Vanderpump also addressed Scheana Shay’s upcoming memoir, in which Shay has promised to share unflattering stories about her. Vanderpump dismissed the claims, suggesting they were merely a tactic to promote the book.

“Good lord. That’s probably just to sell the book because she hasn’t got anything else to say,” Vanderpump quipped.

She further commented on Shay’s recent remarks, stating: “I think the last time I needed her was when I invited her to my house for my grandson Teddy’s birthday.”

Vanderpump also weighed in on Dorit Kemsley and her split from PK.

Calling Dorit fake, she added that she wasn’t surprised about their split either, as she had heard from mutual friends that PK had been staying in a hotel for months.

“I actually knew that they’d pretty much separated,” Vanderpump revealed. “I don’t think they were being that honest on the show. Because we have mutual friends, I think that he was living in a hotel.”

She continued, “Not that Dorit — there’s anything fake about her. I mean, like, ‘oh my god, everything.’ And for her saying he’s a bad father, that’s not OK with me. He’s a good guy.”

Addressing criticisms about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reboot, which former cast member Katie Maloney called “cheap,” Vanderpump agreed with the Something About Her co-owner’s assessment — telling Cohen, “It’s younger and fresher. And it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than paying for those expensive asses.”

As for the new group and their dynamic, Vanderpump said it reminds her of the early days of the hit reality series: “It’s going back to the authenticity of people actually having to work together, and it’s complicated before we actually even started, to be honest.”

