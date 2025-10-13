BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 8 hours ago

Credit: Mario Mitsis/MEGA

Jonathan Bailey, best known for his roles in “Bridgerton” and the “Wicked” movies, is reportedly being considered for the role of Batman. The speculation comes amid the early development of James Gunn’s newly established DC Universe franchise at Warner Bros. Discovery. Fans have been buzzing about the possibility of Bailey stepping into the iconic role, which has been held by actors like Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck in recent years.

Jonathan Bailey as the Next ‘Batman?’ How the Rumors Started

Rumors about Bailey playing Batman gained momentum after James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, liked a social media post that pictured the “Bridgerton” star as the Dark Knight. The X post reads:

“I think it’d be cool if James [Gunn] found some spot for Jonathan Bailey in the DCU. Don’t really know which character, but he seems like a massive star in the making. I’m actually surprised he’s not a more popular fan-cast for Batman.”

Since then, fans have posted nonstop about the idea.

so you mean jonathan bailey is the top choice for bruce wayne? https://t.co/RMsVHZwd33 pic.twitter.com/0WpzfVKUNu — wonder. (@godsandmortaIs) October 5, 2025

“Now hold the hell on,” Zoë Rose Bryant wrote.

@tombsraiders commented on the post, “The people unknowingly yearn for Jonathan Bailey as Batman.”

While the gesture fueled fan excitement, this still does not confirm a casting decision. Gunn has a history of exploring unconventional casting choices, which keeps speculation alive. For now, the rumors remain exactly that, but fans can’t help but hold out hope!

Jonathan Bailey on Stepping Back from Acting

For now, Bailey has not publicly addressed the “Batman” rumors. In a recent interview with British GQ, he shared that he plans to take a break from acting to focus on his charity, The Shameless Fund.

“I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing,” Bailey said in the interview.

“But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund,” he continued.

Fans have speculated about the potential “Batman” role, but Bailey’s priority appears to be his philanthropic work. The charity focuses on supporting causes that reflect his personal values, and stepping back from acting gives him the space to dedicate time and energy to it. While audiences may be eager to see him as the next Bruce Wayne, Bailey’s decision underscores his commitment to work beyond the screen.

As of now, “The Brave and the Bold” remains a work in progress, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on casting and plot details. Whether or not Bailey dons the cape, his rumored connection to Batman has sparked widespread discussion and anticipation. The combination of his acclaimed performances and growing star power positions him as a compelling figure in Hollywood and a potential standout for the next chapter of the DC Universe.

Do you want Jonathan Bailey to be the next Batman? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

