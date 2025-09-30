BY: Shayla Brown Published 3 hours ago

From Olympians to drag icons, queer stars are finding power, autonomy, and big checks on the world’s most notorious platform, aka OnlyFans.

Advertisement

OnlyFans isn’t just Not Safe for Work (NSFW) curiosity anymore — it’s a place where queer celebs are reclaiming their worth. Whether it’s Olympians with shrinking sponsorships, drag queens who turn stage charisma into direct cash, or models who demand control over their image, OnlyFans has become a lifeline. And while the stigma lingers, these stars prove that self-ownership pays.

Here are five queer celebs using OnlyFans to rewrite the rules — and in some cases, their bank accounts.

Advertisement

Matthew Mitcham

Australia’s first openly gay Olympic gold medalist, Matthew Mitcham, has been active on OnlyFans for about 18 months. He keeps it tasteful — semi-nude shots, artistic thirst traps — but stays away from full-frontal content. “It’s a useful way of supplementing income,” he wrote in the British newspaper, The Telegraph. “Since I retired from diving in 2016, my income has slowed down. I am doing corporate speaking and have worked in a few other roles, but the money I’m collecting from OnlyFans helps me get by,” he wrote in The Telegraph article.

Robbie Manson

New Zealand rower Robbie Manson also discovered the platform’s upside. He joined in 2020 and now posts erotic physique photos, training updates, and more candid glimpses of his life. OnlyFans isn’t a side hustle for him — it’s a career saver. “I get more than double what I would be on otherwise as an athlete — read into that what you will, but I am making more from OnlyFans than I am from rowing at this stage,” he told Reuters.

Adore Delano

Drag performer Adore Delano brings a different flavor. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorite and musician leans into uncensored performance art, bridging drag glamour with erotic edge. “I always tap into my sexual side, she told Paper magazine.” When asked what type of content we might see, Delano said, “I’m basically going to be just posting what I was posting on my Instagram and Twitter, like thong shots, a lot of teasing shots…” She also addressed NSFW concerns, saying, “We’re in different times right now where it’s not like the end of a career when you post something like that, so I might as well.”

Advertisement

Chris Salvatore

Best known from the “Eating Out” films, actor and musician Chris Salvatore joined OnlyFans in 2020, framing it as a body-positive pivot during the pandemic. His content mixes erotic photo sets with lifestyle moments, proving queer actors can turn intimacy into sustainable income. He’s been clear that the platform has steadied his finances when Hollywood went quiet. “I experienced firsthand how producers, directors, agents, and casting directors carry unspoken biases about people who have done adult work,” Salvatore wrote in an essay for Out magazine.

Why it matters

These five stories share one theme: queer creators with control. OnlyFans gives them direct access to fans, a steady income outside of unpredictable industries, and the ability to decide what parts of themselves to monetize.

Of course, there’s still stigma. Some worry about lost sponsorships or being boxed in by adult content labels. But the success of Mitcham, Manson, Rose, Delano, and Salvatore proves that stigma doesn’t pay the bills —authenticity does.

Advertisement

Do you love seeing queer athletes, drag artists, and icons thriving? Follow, subscribe, and share their stories. Every subscription is more than content — it’s a vote for queer independence.