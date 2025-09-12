Jonathan Bailey Taking a Break From Acting to Focus on Giving Back

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 3 hours ago

Jonathan Bailey is taking a break from acting. The “Bridgerton” star revealed recently that he plans to step away from acting to focus on his LGBTQIA+ charity, The Shameless Fund. After years of nonstop successful projects, including “Jurassic World Rebirth” and the upcoming “Wicked: For Good,” Bailey said he wants to give his full attention to the foundation’s growth.

The decision signals a new direction for Bailey. The 37-year-old actor has spent years balancing high-profile roles with advocacy. Now he says the time feels right to step back from the screen. He views the break as an opportunity to concentrate on meaningful work and give more to the causes that matter to him.

Why the Star Is Stepping Away from Hollywood

The actor plans to pour his energy into The Shameless Fund, which raises money for LGBTQIA+ nonprofits through brand collaborations. The foundation supports groups such as LGBTQ+ refugees, queer seniors, and young people, while also investing in partnerships and infrastructure to widen its reach. Bailey said he hopes to grow its impact with new collaborations and stronger staffing.

Bailey admitted that after years of filming back-to-back projects. Now, he wants to dedicate himself fully to the fund’s day-to-day operations.

“I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing,” Bailey said in an interview with British GQ. “But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund.”

The actor has already mapped out a plan for building out the organization.

“Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places,” the “Jurassic World Rebirth” actor continued.

Another way he has put back into his organization was with his Cubitt’s shades. According to Cubitts, Bailey teamed up with British eyewear brand Cubitts to create limited-edition Shameless Fund sunglasses. The bold pink frames, called the Loomis, reflect his love of color and tie directly to the charity’s message of joy and visibility. A portion of sales supports The Shameless Fund.

The actor has embraced the shades on red carpets and during press tours, but he is not the only one wearing them. His “Wicked” costar Cynthia Erivo posed in a pair for Instagram, and Scarlett Johansson also joined in for a playful selfie with Bailey.

How His Relationship Plays Into the Decision

Speculation also swirls about whether his personal life influenced the decision. Bailey has remained private about his relationship, though sources say he has been in a committed partnership for some time. Bailey taking a break from acting could mean more stability in his personal life.

The demands of filming large productions often kept him away from home, and stepping back offers more room for connection. Plus, Bailey looks forward to “a couple of weeks of just cycling around, going to beautiful places, [and] eating amazing food” this summer.

What Comes Next for Jonathan Bailey

His break from acting does not mean fans will not see him again. His role in “Wicked: For Good” will still reach theaters in late 2025, and his presence in Hollywood remains strong and on stage. Bailey has made clear that this pause is temporary. He intends to return when the time feels right.

For now, Bailey is dedicating his energy to building The Shameless Fund and ensuring it has the resources to thrive. He wants the organization to stand as a lasting commitment to the community he cares deeply about. Bailey shows that giving back can take center stage. His choice reflects a moment of intention after years of success. Fans may miss him on screen, but his impact will continue in new and meaningful ways.

