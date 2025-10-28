Home > CELEBRITY

Halle Bailey and Ex DDG Reach Custody Agreement for Their 22-Month-Old Son Halo

BY:

Published 5 hours ago

Halle Bailey and DDG have reached a custody agreement for their 22-month-old son, Halo Saint.

via People:

In a stipulation filed by the parties and signed off by a judge, the two have agreed to a temporary arrangement where DDG has custody of Halo on Wednesdays and certain weekends. Halo will live with the Color Purple star for the remainder of the time.

Bailey and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., have also agreed to a holiday schedule. Additionally, the two have dropped their restraining orders against each other and are ordered not to talk badly about one another, both in public and in front of Halo.

The former couple, who split in October 2024, have gone back and forth on custody for their little one over the past few months. Most recently, the two were ordered not to post or share any “photographs, images and/or information” online of Halo. 

At that time, a judge approved a visitation agreement between DDG and Bailey where the streamer was permitted to have “peaceful contact” with the Little Mermaid actress, solely to coordinate court-ordered visitation of Halo.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, DDG could visit the toddler for a professionally monitored visitation session every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, as well as every other Sunday during the same time period. 

The ruling came after a tough summer for the two, who both filed orders against each other.

Back in June, DDG requested an emergency hearing and asked the court to restrict Bailey from traveling internationally with Halo, specifically on vacation to Italy, per documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

At the time, he also requested a domestic violence restraining order, alleging that Bailey posed an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.” He claimed that if Halo were to leave the country, the toddler would be without the protections of the Court and any “emergency intervention mechanisms.”

A day later, a judge denied DDG’s request. DDG’s filing came a month after Bailey accused him of abuse, and was granted a temporary restraining order against him, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, May 13.

Bailey detailed alleged incidents of abuse she claims to have endured by DDG. The former couple’s son was also protected from DDG under the temporary restraining order, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The temporary restraining order required DDG to remain over 100 yards away from Bailey and Halo at all times, including at Halo’s school and Bailey’s vehicle. 

It’s a shame they went through all of this public back-and-forth, but hopefully now they can focus on being the best co-parents they can be.

