Andy Cohen Reveals Whether He’s Ever Slept with a Member of the Bravo Universe

BY: Denver Sean Published 9 hours ago

Has Andy Cohen ever been down to bang anyone in the Bravo-verse?

His answer might surprise you.

via People:

On the Wednesday, Oct. 29 episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked the reality TV mogul if he’s ever slept with someone in the Bravo universe, and his answer was an immediate “no.”

“Never,” he said, and when Cooper, 31, asked if that was an intentional choice he’d made, he said, “I think that even I understand the rules of the game there, as far as that goes.”

“There have been a couple that I would — that, in my mind, I’ve thought like, ‘Well, that would be interesting,’ ” Cohen, 57, admitted. “But yeah, I think that would probably — especially at this point — be unwise.”

Cooper was in complete agreement about Cohen’s stance. “I completely agree. You should keep where you’re at and don’t f— it up,” she advised.

During the episode, the Watch What Happens Live host opened up about his dating life more broadly, as he said he goes on “some dates.”

“You know, I have kids, obviously, and so dating has really changed,” he said. Cohen is a father to daughter Lucy, 3, and son Ben, 6, whom he had via surrogate.

“I meet two kinds of people: people that I want to sleep with and people that I want to date. And people that I want to date and sleep with, obviously, that’s the goal.”

He said he’s on “every app” to try to meet someone, but his type is “all over the map.”

“I mean, come one, come all. It’s really about a vibe,” he said. “I like strong, independent, smart, has their own thing going, handsome. You know, it’s so funny, the few people that I’ve hooked up with on Raya, that I’ve actually hooked up in person, mainly [don’t] watch Watch What Happens Live and don’t watch The Housewives.”

Cohen also said that he doesn’t “try to impress guys” when he’s dating. “I wouldn’t try to impress someone. They would want to be with me or not.”

To be fair, ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ guests don’t count!