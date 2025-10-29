BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 9 hours ago

Credit: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

TikTok has found its latest musical obsession, and it’s a mix no one saw coming. Rapper Nicki Minaj and rock icon Linda Perry are taking over timelines with a mashup that blends Perry’s 1993 anthem “What’s Up?” with Minaj’s 2012 hit “Beez in the Trap.” The viral remix pairs Perry’s soulful vocals with Minaj’s iconic flow. The result? A trend that’s uniting generations, genres, and fans who can’t stop hitting record.

A Viral Mashup With Major Energy

The trend happened after TikToker DJ Auxlord spliced the two tracks into a single performance back in August. It combined Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 alternative rock hit “What’s Up.” Surprisingly, the mashup didn’t blow up until months later.

Now, content creators are teaming up to perform each part. Some sing Perry’s section from rooftops or cars, while others spit Minaj’s verses with conviction. It’s both funny and something pleasantly unexpected.

Celebrities Join the Trend

Celebrities can’t resist the trending mashup. Malala Yousafzai teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” for a hilarious duet. Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez took their shot too, before hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Rapper Ice Spice joined forces with PinkPantheress and Quen Blackwell for a version that quickly took off across TikTok. Jennifer Lopez and Perry, the original voice behind “What’s Up?,” also got in on the fun, turning the mashup into a full-circle moment.

Even Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t resist trying it out. Gordon Ramsay, along with his wife Tana and daughter Tilly, joined the trend with a kitchen performance. The celebrity renditions keep the mashup alive, each one adding a new twist to the viral sound.

Pride, Power, and Allyship

The remix also reflects queer culture online. Perry, who is openly queer, has long used her platform to support LGBTQIA+ voices in music. Her emotional songwriting has resonated with queer listeners for decades. Minaj, who has supported LGBTQIA+ fans, continues to champion inclusion.

The mashup shows how queer and allied artists continue to shape pop culture, even across different eras and styles. It’s rare for a viral moment to feel so joyful and inclusive at once.

Creators are using the trend to celebrate identity, humor, and community. It adds warmth and purpose. Many TikTokers have turned the mashup into performance art, complete with costumes, lip-syncs, and heartfelt duets. It’s proof that music from different worlds can blend into something that feels modern and free.

A Viral Moment With Staying Power

What started as a clever mashup now feels like a cultural moment that everyone wants to be a part of. In a space where trends come and go, this one stands out for bringing people together through humor, queerness, and sheer musical chemistry.

Which part would you sing in the trending Nicki Minaj and Linda Perry’s TikTok mashup? Tell us in the comments.

