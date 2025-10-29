Home > CELEBRITY

The Nicki Minaj and Linda Perry’s Mashup Is the Unexpected Thing to Hit TikTok

BY:

Published 9 hours ago

Nicki Minaj And Linda Perry's TikTok Mashup
Credit: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

TikTok has found its latest musical obsession, and it’s a mix no one saw coming. Rapper Nicki Minaj and rock icon Linda Perry are taking over timelines with a mashup that blends Perry’s 1993 anthem “What’s Up?” with Minaj’s 2012 hit “Beez in the Trap.” The viral remix pairs Perry’s soulful vocals with Minaj’s iconic flow. The result? A trend that’s uniting generations, genres, and fans who can’t stop hitting record.

Advertisement
A Viral Mashup With Major Energy
@dj.auxlord

This is how life’s felt lately lowkey #commentifyourelate #seriousdj #whatsup? #4nonblondes #nickiminaj #barbz #beezinthetrap #foru

? original sound – dj auxlord

The trend happened after TikToker DJ Auxlord spliced the two tracks into a single performance back in August. It combined Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 alternative rock hit “What’s Up.” Surprisingly, the mashup didn’t blow up until months later.

Now, content creators are teaming up to perform each part. Some sing Perry’s section from rooftops or cars, while others spit Minaj’s verses with conviction. It’s both funny and something pleasantly unexpected.

Advertisement
Celebrities Join the Trend

Celebrities can’t resist the trending mashup. Malala Yousafzai teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” for a hilarious duet. Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez took their shot too, before hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Rapper Ice Spice joined forces with PinkPantheress and Quen Blackwell for a version that quickly took off across TikTok. Jennifer Lopez and Perry, the original voice behind “What’s Up?,” also got in on the fun, turning the mashup into a full-circle moment.

Advertisement

Even Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t resist trying it out. Gordon Ramsay, along with his wife Tana and daughter Tilly, joined the trend with a kitchen performance. The celebrity renditions keep the mashup alive, each one adding a new twist to the viral sound.

Pride, Power, and Allyship

The remix also reflects queer culture online. Perry, who is openly queer, has long used her platform to support LGBTQIA+ voices in music. Her emotional songwriting has resonated with queer listeners for decades. Minaj, who has supported LGBTQIA+ fans, continues to champion inclusion.

Advertisement

The mashup shows how queer and allied artists continue to shape pop culture, even across different eras and styles. It’s rare for a viral moment to feel so joyful and inclusive at once.

Creators are using the trend to celebrate identity, humor, and community. It adds warmth and purpose. Many TikTokers have turned the mashup into performance art, complete with costumes, lip-syncs, and heartfelt duets. It’s proof that music from different worlds can blend into something that feels modern and free.

Advertisement
A Viral Moment With Staying Power

What started as a clever mashup now feels like a cultural moment that everyone wants to be a part of. In a space where trends come and go, this one stands out for bringing people together through humor, queerness, and sheer musical chemistry.

Which part would you sing in the trending Nicki Minaj and Linda Perry’s TikTok mashup? Tell us in the comments.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Child Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Dead at 42

By: Denver Sean
CELEBRITY

Andy Cohen Reveals Whether He’s Ever Slept with a Member of the Bravo Universe

By: Denver Sean
Chappell Roan Launches Trans Youth Fund
CELEBRITY

Chappell Roan Launches Trans Youth Fund to Support LGBTQIA+ Teens

By: Jasmine Franklin
CELEBRITY

Halle Bailey and Ex DDG Reach Custody Agreement for Their 22-Month-Old Son Halo

By: Denver Sean
Frank Ocean's Best Songs
CELEBRITY

Frank Ocean’s Best Songs Ranked—and Why Every Single One Hits Different

By: Jasmine Franklin
CELEBRITY

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Break Silence on the Arrest of ‘RHOP’ Castmate Wendy Osefo

By: Denver Sean
CELEBRITY

Jay-Z Defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]

By: Denver Sean
Millie Bobby Brown attends Electric State premiere
CELEBRITY

Stranger Claims: Inside the Millie Bobby Brown $1M Donation Rumor That Wasn’t Real

By: DM
Hailey Beiber attends Vanity Fair party
CELEBRITY

Clapback Queen: Hailey Bieber Responds to Trolls Saying She “Looks Trans”

By: DM
Sabrina Carpenter donates to Transgender Law Center
CELEBRITY

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Move With Big Impact Helps Transgender Law Center

By: Jasmine Franklin