Nicki Minaj Expresses Love For Female Rappers As Artists & People, Blasts Spotify [Video]

On Friday (Dec. 22) night, Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj teased an exclusive interview that they released only on Patreon.

via: HotNewHipHop

Nicki Minaj’s relationship to other female rappers is a complicated but loving one, as she recently told Joe Budden during their sit-down interview. Of course, this is fueled by the fact that she became the most dominant in her class, and was arguably the last femcee to truly uphold the notion that only one female rapper can be massive at any given time. Fortunately, that’s changed over the past six years or so, but the Trinidadian lyricist is still on top. You don’t get crowned the GOAT of Young Money by its head honcho, Lil Wayne, and not remain a beloved figure in hip-hop. But that’s something that Onika Tanya Maraj is not primarily concerned with when it comes to the female rap game.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that I really, really, really actually love,” Nicki Minaj expressed. “Like, as an artist and as a person. What I don’t want this to turn into, honestly, even though I like being funny and stuff, I don’t want this to turn into bashing female rappers, to be honest. So let me reel back for a second. Because it’s female rappers right now that are even inspiring me, you know what I’m saying? So let me make sure I say that.

“And even their delivery and cadences and flows, I’m like ‘Whoa!'” Nicki Minaj continued. “And they’re girls that I like as a friend, too, so I don’t want to make it seem like that. Yeah, the women that inspire me. The girls that I like now that are in the game that inspire me. So I just wanted to make sure I got that clear. When I say stuff about female rappers, I’m not talking about the female rappers that I f**k with. And that’s just the truth; I’m keeping it all the way real.”