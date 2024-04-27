Phaedra Parks: How I Maintain Friendships with Both Andy Cohen and Brandi Glanville After ‘RHUGT’ Drama | lovebscott.com

Brandi Glanville’s relationship with Bravo, and Andy Cohen, has been contentious as of late.

Phaedra Parks isn’t letting Andy Cohen and Brandi Glanville’s strife over the doomed season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” get in the way of her friendships with them.

“It’s never going to be awkward because I’m always going to be honest and truthful,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 50, told Page Six exclusively at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s West Hollywood grand opening Thursday.

Parks — who filmed the Morocco-set installment of the Peacock spinoff series with Glanville, 51, in January 2023 after starring alongside her on “RHUGT” Season 2 — went on to say that it was easy to show support for her pal amid allegations of sexual harassment from their castmate Caroline Manzo.

“I wish people would’ve stuck up for me like I’m sticking up for Brandi,” said Park, a beloved NBCUniversal talent who has appeared on “RHOA,” a previous iteration of “RHUGT,” Peacock’s “The Traitors” and currently stars on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine.”

“A lot of times people are so afraid to say what they know is true — like the women on my show, and that happened to me, and they knew the truth,” she elaborated, referring to her time on “Atlanta” for seven consecutive seasons from 2010 until 2017.

Parks — who has vocally supported Glanville throughout the “RHUGT” debacle — asserted that she is “always going to tell [her] truth” without fear of retribution from Cohen, 55, the network or any other entity.

“I’m ride or die, for real. Because at the end of the day, man cannot promote me,” she said. “Only God can promote me.”

Glanville, who also attended the event, told Page Six that she was grateful to Parks for offering a shoulder to lean on throughout the ordeal.

“She is truly such a goddess, beautiful woman, and she saved me,” the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gushed. “Honestly, she saved me.”

Still, Glanville made it clear to Parks that she would not be hurt if the latter chose not to publicly associate with her given her contentious dynamic with Cohen and Bravo.

“I was saying to Phaedra, like, ‘Listen, we don’t have to take pictures together. We don’t have to do anything.’ She’s like, ‘You’re my friend,’” she said, recalling a recent conversation with the attorney.

“I don’t want Phaedra to get in a bad place with the network because she is on every freaking show and she’s killing it,” she continued. “Bravo needs to pay her more! But she was like, ‘Girl, you’re my friend. That’s it.’”

Parks and Glanville’s comments come weeks after executive producer Lisa Shannon — of Shed Media, the production company at the helm of “RHUGT” — claimed in court documents that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Manzo, 62, had felt “disrespected” by Glanville but was not “sexually violated” by her.

Shannon claimed Manzo told production at the time that Glanville’s alleged “actions that evening had triggered memories” of her past “childhood trauma” but did not mention an assault.

“Our primary concern at that point was making sure that Manzo felt safe,” read the documents, obtained by Page Six. “She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home.”

Glanville — who previously blasted Manzo’s sexual harassment claims as “absurd” and “false” — told us Thursday that Shannon’s words felt “validating” but pointless after so much time had passed.

“It was validating, sure, but I feel like it’s almost too little too late,” she said, claiming Cohen and the network had “hung [her] out to dry for 15 months” before emphasizing, “It was hard. It’s just been so hard.”

Notably, Glanville accused Cohen of sexual harassment in February, claiming he had invited her to watch him have sex with “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host immediately apologized for making an “inappropriate” joke via social media.

Glanville told us Thursday that she has yet to hear from Cohen himself.

“I think with all the legal stuff, no one’s going to be talking,” she said.

Glanville assured us that her time on reality TV is far from over.

While the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast host quipped that she would enjoy participating in Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid,” she also teased that an unscripted series with Parks in the works.

“We did have a show that we were going to do together, but because of everything that happened, we didn’t get to do it,” she said of how her “RHUGT” drama stalled plans, though she expects cameras to go up eventually.

“I think that, at a point, we’ll do it still. At some point, we’ll do it down the road. But we were set to do it right when we got back from Morocco, so it kind of threw a wrench into everything.”

