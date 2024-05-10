Tyrese Gibson Accused by Ex-Wife Norma Mitchell of Defamation, Disclosing Private Information About Their Daughter | lovebscott.com

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife is suing the Fast and Furious star.

Gibson’s ex-wife has dragged him to court over his latest claims. Not only did Norma Mitchell slap him with a defamation lawsuit, she also sought a temporary restraining against the “F9” actor amid their legal war.

In her filing obtained by TMZ, Norma said she feels harassed by Tyrese’s Instagram posts about her. Thus, she asked the court to force him to take them down.

In addition, Norma, who was married to the “Fast and Furious” star between 2007 and 2009, wanted a judge to prohibit him from talking about them online. She also wanted a judge to make him pay for therapy sessions about all this.

On Tuesday, May 7, Norma filed a defamation lawsuit against Tyrese in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Norma claimed her ex defamed her and revealed private information about their teen daughter, Shayla, in a series of Instagram posts he made between April 30 and May 7.

Norma alleged that Tyrese used the social media platform to make the disagreement public. It included “slamming [Norma] with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.”

Norma also dragged Tyrese for sharing his family court motion on social media. According to Norma, the singer posted a Google Drive link to the filing in his bio. The motion itself listed Shayla’s school and other personal details involving the mother-and-daughter duo.

On April 30, Tyrese did share an image of a court order on Instagram. “I’m finally addressing because I have to… I’ve read your comments so here’s my response… The days of me suffering in silence and living in fear are over….. 167 pages filed in the Los Angeles courthouse,” he began his caption.

“No lies and no goofy sh*t…. Everything in these court docs has real receipts attached….Sadly, when f€#k s**t is done to MEN it doesn’t matter,” he continued. “Blackmail, extortion, defamation, death threats, tax evasion forged signatures, falsified bank statements, domestic and international wire fraud.. Money laundering all the above spelled out….I got nothing to lose but my peace and sanity.”

via: AceShowbiz