Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders Reveal Baby's Gender Following Pregnancy Announcement | lovebscott.com

R&B singer Jacquees and reality show star Deiondra Sanders share photos and videos from their baby reveal party.

The couple shared photos of their gender reveal celebration held at their Atlanta residence on Saturday. The 30-year-old R&B singer and father-to-be broke the news on his Instagram account, revealing that they welcomed a baby boy with a dynamite theme, using a makeshift detonator marked “TNT” and blue smoke appearing throughout.

Deiondra, 32, uploaded a behind-the-scenes look into the preparations for their celebration, where she revealed that Jaquees is in charge of handling the baby’s name.

“It’s only one name that he did mention that I actually really like, and it’s unisex,” Deiondra says at the 5:22 mark in the above YouTube video. “I said I was going to wait until I know the gender to start picking names. But the one that he did mention—I actually really like that.”

Per Bossip, grandfather-to-be Deion Sanders, 56, was not present during the festivities but made an appearance via FaceTime. He also congratulated the couple on their “little engine” on Instagram.

Last month, Coach Prime expressed mixed feelings about becoming a grandfather while chatting with People but shared that he is fully supportive of his eldest daughter.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” he told the publication, adding that “not one thing” excites him about grandparenthood.

“I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life,” Deion added. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Deiondra announced her pregnancy last month on Instagram, clarifying that although it was “unplanned” she saw it as a divine occurrence despite previous health issues.

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote in March.

via: Complex