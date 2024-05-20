Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Her Tequila Line Is On The Way | lovebscott.com

The successful musician recently shared she plans to make her entry into the $20.6B tequila sector very soon.

On Sunday (May 19), Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a first look at the tequila line she’s been working on. During the Chicago stop of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” the artist shared footage of herself holding a bottle with an orange and red ombré design.

“Chicago Hotties, your [chica] is ready,” the Houston rapper captioned her Instagram post. “Y’all get to have thee first exclusive taste of my new tequila, dropping soon.” In the clip, Megan was seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and heels while walking down the halls of the United Center.

Her followers seemed excited about the upcoming launch. One person wrote, “Lemme be the bottle, Meg!” Referencing 2018’s “Cognac Queen,” another suggested, “We need a cognac from the Cognac Queen, too.”

“I’ll start drinking again if I look like this after one sip,” read a separate comment. Meanwhile, Tinashe said, “The body is insane tea.” Natalie Nunn, Tokyo Stylez, and Paris Hilton were among the other celebrities to show love to the post.

Megan first announced she was entering the liquor industry during a panel at AdWeek‘s Social Media Week 2024. “I create the things that I want to see. I don’t create things for other people to like them,” she shared, per ESSENCE. “I create the music I want to hear, I go and do my own thing, and stay true to me.”

Later at the event, the musician added, “As long as you keep doing things that are true to you and feel good to you, you’ll get the audience you want to attract. You don’t want to be a walking commercial. You should do things that make you feel good… You’ll create more moments that way.”

While details about Megan’s tequila line are currently under wraps, the artist does have an album on the way. It’s expected to come out later this year, as teased by singles like “HISS” and “BOA.”

via: Rap-Up