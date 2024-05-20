Say What Now? Maryland Teacher Marquise White Addresses Viral Backlash Says He Was “Attacked” For Being “Handsome” | lovebscott.com

Marquise White, a teacher at the Maya Angelou French Immersion school in Hillcrest Heights, Md., posted the TikTok live stream, sitting down as a few students removed his braids, on May 5.

Following the viral video—which has garnered 7.4 million views and more than 21,000 comments—several people have defended the teacher, while others have criticized his behavior.

The caption of the video read: “Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. Teaching is a work of heart. Comment your thoughts #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teacherproblems #millenialsoftiktok #middleschool.”

In another video, which he posted the following day, he documented one student painting his nails.

“The student you see in this video has goals and aspirations to be a nail tech … Her mom literally watches my videos all the time. Not only does she love my content, but she signed a media release form for her daughter so she can be in my videos,” White explained in the video voice-over.

Over the weekend, White released a video via YouTube. During the hour and twelve-minute long clip, White addressed the public criticism. Initially he explained that the incident occurred during the “last ten minutes of class on a Friday.”

However, he can agree with some viewers who found the viral interaction “unprofessional.”

“I’m not negating that — me getting my hair unbraided at the school, my place of employment, yes, that was highly unprofessional,” he explained.

However, White explained that he is what he would call an unprofessional, eclectic, unconventional teacher. From there, White explained how he doesn’t feel uncomfortable teaching while showing the tattoos on his arms and legs.

“Like, I will do these things because they don’t affect my efficacy as a teacher,” he said. “If anything, I think it enhances it…”

Despite his view, White admitted that the ordeal was still “unprofessional” even though “it was a one time thing.”

“First and last time, I’ve never done that before,” he said. “I needed help, I was in a bind and I didn’t have the time to take out my hair.”

Watch his full statement below.