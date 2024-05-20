Future Criticized By Fans for Letting Russell Willson Out-Daddy His Birthday Shoutout to Little Future | lovebscott.com

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson celebrated their son Future’s 10th birthday on May 19, but it was Rapper Future’s tribute that had social media talking.

Future has been met with backlash over his relationship with his son. After paying tribute to Future Zahir Wilburn on the boy’s birthday, the “Like That” hitmaker was compared to his child’s stepfather Russell Wilson.

On Sunday, May 19, the 40-year-old hip-hop artist shared his well wishes for his 10-year-old son via X, formerly known as Twitter. In his new tweet, he penned, “Thank god for Baby Future. More life More blessings…I love u infinity.”

A screenshot of the tweet was later posted on Instagram, prompting social media users to voice their thoughts on the matter. In the comments section, one in particular assumed, “Probably only remember because Russell posted him smh.” Another penned, “If the comments don’t agree bout s**t else, they gon’ agree that Russell is that baby’s Pappy.”

A third, in the meantime, complained, “And yet .. no photos, videos, or even showing a sense of bonding with the child. You could’ve kept this in the draft. His step father had more encouraging words than his own biological father. #CLOCKTHATTEA.” Meanwhile, a fourth sarcastically asked, “How you know Russell’s son?” In less than five hours, the comment received nearly 30,000 likes.

The criticisms over Future’s relationship with his biological son came shortly after Russell paid a heartfelt tribute to his stepson. Earlier on Sunday, the NFL star took to Instagram to upload a video of him and the birthday boy over the years. Along with the short footage, he wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Bday Future! The big 10!!”

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback went on to gush, “We are so proud of you & so grateful for you. You are our biggest blessing. An amazing son! The best big brother!! An absolute baller! So kind and loving! Keep shining. Keep loving. It is our greatest joy watching you grow into the young man God created you to be! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years! God is good! We love you forever!!! @Ciara.”

After posting the heartfelt tribute, Russell received a “real dad” label from Instagram users. One of them commented, “That’s a dad right there. When bio FATHER doesn’t do his part, real DAD is there!! Blessed young man!”

Future and his former fiancee Ciara welcomed their son Future back in May 2014. After they ended their engagement, the songstress tied the knot with Russell in 2016. The wedded couple has three children, 7-year-old Sienna Princess, 3-year-old Win Harrison and 5-month-old Amora Princess, together.

via: AceShowbiz