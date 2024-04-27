What Bump? Kylie Jenner 'Not Pregnant' With Timothee Chalamet's Baby, Flaunts Tight Tummy to Squash Rumors | lovebscott.com

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been the subject of speculation about a possible pregnancy, which initially surfaced earlier this week.

Sorry KarJenner fans, Kylie Jenner is “not pregnant” with Timothee Chalamet’s baby — but don’t give up hope because they are still dating despite breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After gossip began to swirl that Kylie could be expecting her third child when she arrived at her aunt’s funeral in a concealing sweatsuit, the reality star, 26, put the speculation to bed.

Kylie lifted her tight-fitting shirt, revealing her tight tummy to prove she’s not hiding another pregnancy on Thursday. She posted a series of shots of her Instagram Stories, showcasing her abs, likely to dispel the speculation.

As this outlet reported, fans lost their minds when Kylie wore a black hoodie and sweatpants to pay respect to her late aunt.

The KarJenner family united for Karen Houghton’s funeral. Karen was Kris Jenner’s younger sister, who died last month at the age of 65. Kylie looked out of place in her casual wardrobe choice alongside her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, and her grandmother, Mary Jo, all dressed in funeral-appropriate attire.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is notorious for hiding her previous pregnancies, making fans believe she could be expecting with her 28-year-old boyfriend Timothée’s baby.

“She’s pregnant again and hiding it,” one social media user claimed. “Kylie in her signature pregnancy tracksuit. Maybe that’s why they deleted it,” theorized a second person. “WHY is Kylie dressed for the gym when everyone else is going to a funeral????” asked another. Someone else suggested she was “obviously” concealing “a surgery.”

We reached out to Kylie’s rep but never heard back.

Us Weekly doubled down on the Hulu star not being pregnant.

“Kylie is not pregnant,” sources told the outlet on Thursday. Insiders also confirmed that Kylie and Timothée are dating, revealing they “have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” they added.

Kylie already has two children — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. She and Timothée were first linked in April 2023 and kept their relationship under wraps for months.

They finally confirmed their couple status while packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance concert in August 2023 before attending New York Fashion Week and the US Open together.

via: Radar Online