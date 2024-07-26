Celine Dion Makes Comeback At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony With Stunning Live Performance Of Edith Piaf’s ‘Hymn To Love’ | www.lovebscott.com

Celine Dion returned to the stage at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday to give her first live performance in four years amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.

via Deadline:

Dressed in a stunning white gown, she belted out Edith Piaf’s classic song Hymne de l’Amour (Hymn To Love) as the final number of the ceremony against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

It marked the end of an extravagant 2024 Olympics opening ceremony unfolding along a six kilometer (4.5 mile) stretch of the River Seine under the pouring rain.

Dion, whose life has been severely impacted by stiff person syndrome, has not performed in four years, but has often spoken about her determination to get back on stage in the future.

Check out the video below!

Ha merecido esperar casi cuatro horas de una formidable inauguración olímpica y una lluvia torrencial que ha acompañado durante toda la ceremonia para que Celine Dion ilumine el cielo de París y llore de emoción. #Paris2024 #CeremoniaDeApertura pic.twitter.com/9GchY1k8Cx — Jorgano. Eurovisión y el cine son mi vida. (@OciOrgano) July 26, 2024