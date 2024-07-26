Andrew Tate Responds to Allegations Suggesting He Recorded Sex Tape Abusing a 14-Year-Old | www.lovebscott.com

Andrew Tate is responding to reports that he recorded a sex tape abusing a 14-year-old girl.

via Complex:

Social media user Drew Pavlov recently shared a video produced by filmmaker and video editor Nathan Livingstone that made serious allegations against Tate, who is currently under investigation in Romania for alleged rape, human trafficking, and organized crime. The clip uses footage from a post Tate shared in 2022 addressing a sex tape that showed him beating someone with a belt while they laid on a bed in lingerie.

It calls attention to the fact Tate said, “There’s a video from 10 years ago that shows me in a sexual act with one of my ex-girlfriends.” The video was published by British tabloid The Sun in 2016, but it was recorded in 2012 and led to him being kicked off the UK reality series Big Brother when it leaked online. In the video, he hits the woman with a belt and says he will “fucking kill her” if she contacts other men.

He and the woman featured in the tape, in a video shared by Tate himself, both denied it was abusive and said they were engaged in consensual sexual activity. However, the video from Livingstone suggests that in 2024, the woman told her followers that she was 26. If it’s the same woman featured in the tape, that would make her approximately 14 when it was recorded. Tate has also claimed that the clip was taken in 2014, which would still mean she was underage at the time if the claims Livingstone made are, in fact, true.

Tate replied to Pavlov’s tweet and appeared to deny the allegations. “You mean this girl? Who’s literally in my defence?” tweeted Tate. “See you in court Drew.”

Despite all the allegations against Tate, which include an arrest on suspicion of rape in the UK in 2015 per Vice, the influencer has maintained a loyal fanbase of followers.

Just recently, he appeared onstage in Romania with French Montana, who brought him out at the Beach, Please! festival.

“Make some fuckin’ noise for my brother Andrew Tate!” said Montana. “We did a podcast. I’m the first rapper to do a podcast with my brother, one time. But Romania loves you, my brother!”

Tate is currently awaiting trial in Romania on various sex offenses. He and his brother, Tristan, have allegedly engaged in a human trafficking ring that spans across Romania, the U.S., and the United Kingdom.

Andrew Tate needs to be locked up for good.